London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

18 April 2022, 13:59

Police are hunting for this tipper truck
Police are hunting for this tipper truck. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A tipper truck was rammed into a police car after a routine traffic stop, causing one officer to suffer head and hand injuries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The yellow and black Ford Transit was pulled over in Landor Road, Stockwell at about 10.50am on Friday.

The truck was pulled over because it was damaged and due to the "manner of driving", police said.

However, it instead was reversed at speed into the police car's bonnet, causing one officer to be taken to hospital with head and hand injuries.

He has since been discharged while the other officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Read more: Four teens charged with manslaughter of man, 42, who died after he 'fell from height'

Read more: Murder probe launched after 18-year-old killed in internet cafe attack

Police searched the area for the truck but could not find it and the Met is still trying to track down the vehicle and identify those involved.

The truck, which is yellow and black, had a damaged mirror on one side. It is thought its registration is begins with FA04 but the F is missing from the rear plate.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 999, while anyone with information about the people involved or its recent location should call 101 and use reference 2376/15APR.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Both Brits were shown on Russian TV

Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV

The image of the Moskva was published to social media

Dramatic image of burning Russian warship Moskva before it sank emerges

Riots broke out across Sweden

Koran burnings in Sweden spark riots and police fire warning shots as vehicles torched

Police took a day to shut down a massive rave

Illegal rave of more than 1,000 partygoers in Dorset village takes a day to shut down

Russians have built torture chambers in southern Ukraine, the president has warned

Russian troops 'build torture chambers and abduct local leaders' in campaign of terror

Prince Harry told said he will "never, ever, ever rest" until he has made the world a better place for his two children

Harry 'won't rest' until world is 'fairer, safer and more equal' for Archie and Lilibet

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent

Four teens charged with manslaughter of man, 42, who died after he 'fell from height'

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching Scotland's Covid face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after footage showed her 'breaking face mask law'

A senior police officer has urged everyone who witnesses "intense staring" on the London Underground to report it

Staring can land you in prison as police crackdown on 'unhealthy sexual behaviour'

Russian troops told Ukrainian soldiers to "surrender or die"

'Surrender or die': Russia gives chilling ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

The Queen was noticeably absent from the Easter Sunday service, with the Royals led by the Cambridges.

William and Kate lead royals as Queen misses Easter Sunday service

Russia releases video they say shows surviving crew of the sunken ship Moskva.

Moskva mystery: Russia releases video 'showing crew for first time' since flagship sunk

A murder investigation is under way in London Road, Liverpool.

Murder probe launched after 18-year-old killed in internet cafe attack

The Queen, 95, has missed a number of events recently.

Queen 'won't attend any royal events unless Palace confirm attendance on the day'

Gladstone Park, named after four-time prime minister William Gladstone could be renamed 'Diane Abbott Park' after the Labour MP.

Gladstone Park could be rebranded in honour of Diane Abbott in slavery review

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has hit out at Priti Patels' Rwanda asylum refugee plans.

Archbishop condemns 'ungodly' Rwanda asylum scheme as Home Office concerns made public

Latest News

See more Latest News

Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Alex Jones

Conspiracy website Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces libel lawsuits
Hulusi Akar

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq

Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
Viktor Medvedchuk

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol
Virus Outbreak China

Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

Russia Ukraine War On Walnut Street

Western Ukrainian city of Lviv hit by missile strikes

Turkey Irak Kurds

Turkey launches cross-border attack on Kurdish militants

Cyprus Daily Life

Cyprus scraps Covid testing rules in bid to boost tourism

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka’s president appoints 17 new ministers after weeks of protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police