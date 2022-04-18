London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

Police are hunting for this tipper truck. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A tipper truck was rammed into a police car after a routine traffic stop, causing one officer to suffer head and hand injuries.

The yellow and black Ford Transit was pulled over in Landor Road, Stockwell at about 10.50am on Friday.

The truck was pulled over because it was damaged and due to the "manner of driving", police said.

However, it instead was reversed at speed into the police car's bonnet, causing one officer to be taken to hospital with head and hand injuries.

He has since been discharged while the other officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Police searched the area for the truck but could not find it and the Met is still trying to track down the vehicle and identify those involved.

The truck, which is yellow and black, had a damaged mirror on one side. It is thought its registration is begins with FA04 but the F is missing from the rear plate.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 999, while anyone with information about the people involved or its recent location should call 101 and use reference 2376/15APR.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.