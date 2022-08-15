Breaking News

Bloodbath near Oxford Street: Man stabbed to death at Korean restaurant in fourth London killing in days

The attack took place in Poland Street. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

A man has been stabbed to death in a restaurant near Oxford Street - the fourth killing in London in three days.

Police and the air ambulance were dispatched to Poland Street shortly before midday on Monday.

A man had been stabbed multiple times and was declared dead at the scene by 12.20pm. His identity has not been confirmed.

Footage from bystanders show a number of police and medical vehicles parked up on the side of the road and on Oxford Street.

Police have arrested a man over the incident and a crime scene is in place. Crowds had gathered to see what had happened while police taped off the road entirely.

Footage earlier showed police detain a man outside Arirang, a Korean BBQ restaurant. The Met said the attack took place in a building but would not confirm which one.

A nearby fish and chip shop, Golden Union, sent its staff home for the day after the attack.

"There is an ongoing police presence in Poland Street, off Oxford Street, following an earlier incident. There is no risk to the wider public," the Met said.

"At 11:40hrs on Monday, 15 August police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1," the force added.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

"A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20hrs.

"His identity has yet to be confirmed.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident."

The London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.36am today (15 August) to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, central London. We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance. Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes. Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene."

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot dead in Walthamstow and a man in his 30s was found dead at his home in Lewisham.

On Sunday, a 60-year-old man was killed in Dagenham.

This stabbing is the 57th homicide in the capital this year.