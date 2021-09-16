Edgware ATTACK: Police release CCTV of man after woman is raped in park

16 September 2021, 10:14

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in connection with a rape in Watling Park, Edgware.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in connection with a rape in Watling Park, Edgware. Picture: Alamy

By Joe Cook

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was raped in a north London park on a Saturday night in August.

A woman in her 50s was attacked in Watling Park off Cressingham Road in Edgware, north London, on 28 August at around 9.30pm.

Police say the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

With no arrests made so far, police have today released images showing a man at Burnt Oak Station, around half a mile from the park.

Police are appealing for help identifying the man who they say they want to speak with in connection with the investigation.

Police have released two images of a man at Burnt Oak Station who they wish to speak with.
Police have released two images of a man at Burnt Oak Station who they wish to speak with. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anyone who was in Watling Park on the 28 August between 7pm and 10.30pm are also asked to get in touch with detectives, as the investigation continues.

Those with information are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 7498/28Aug or email NW-PublicProtectionRASSO@met.police.uk.

