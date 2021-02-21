‘Large group of cyclists’ ordered to disperse over alleged Covid breaches

21 February 2021, 16:25

Police say a 'large group of cyclists' were breaking Covid rules and engaging in 'anti-social behaviour'. File photo.
Police say a 'large group of cyclists' were breaking Covid rules and engaging in 'anti-social behaviour'. File photo. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

City of London Police have implemented a “dispersal zone” after reports of anti-social behaviour and Covid rule breaches by a “large group of cyclists”.

Until 7am on Monday, “anyone involved will be directed by officers to leave the City, and may be arrested for not doing so”, police said.

A spokesperson for the force told LBC a group of people “in double figures” were “cycling in large groups” and engaging in “anti-social behaviour”.

The group were “clearly not from the same household” and were of a “younger demographic”, they added.

Dispersal orders give the police extra power to break up groups of two or more people if they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress to the public.

Read more: Boris Johnson finalises lockdown ‘roadmap’ ahead of Monday unveiling

Read more: Surge testing in an area of Brentwood, Essex after one case of South Africa variant found

Under the current lockdown rules in England, people are only permitted to exercise with one person from outside their household.

As part of his roadmap out of lockdown, reports suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Monday that people will be allowed to meet up outside in groups of up to six, or two households, from 29 March.

However, people are being urged to continue to follow the Covid rules as the lockdown is eased following a “cautious and irreversible” approach.

Explained: What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Read more: Two households ‘to be able to meet outside by Easter’

While the vast majority of people continue to abide by the restrictions, on Thursday night police in the West Midlands broke up an illegal 50-person party taking place in a soundproofed room with a DJ, disco lights and Class A drugs.

Officers were tipped off about the bash by a member of the public, who had noticed taxis bringing around a dozen guests to the venue above shops on Erdington High Street, Birmingham, on Thursday night.

Around 50 people were discovered at the event and fined, while the suspected organiser was arrested after refusing to give their details.

They could now face a fine of £10,000 under coronavirus legislation.

Read more: Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Read more: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Meanwhile, officers responded to reports of a house party in Kings Norton, also in Birmingham, at around 12.30am on Friday after flashing lights and loud music were coming from inside.

Police said the lights were turned off once those inside realised they had arrived, and a woman came to the door in a dressing gown in an apparent bid to make the officers think all was quiet.

After being questioned as to why she was wearing jewellery and fake lashes to bed, she let officers inside the flat − where they had been told a party was being streamed live on Instagram.

Some guests were allowed to leave but three people were arrested after two officers were assaulted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke from the 'significant blaze' at a warehouse in Denton can be seen from miles around.

Denton fire: Motorway closed as firefighters tackle 'significant' warehouse blaze
Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha

Libyan minister survives attack on motorcade

Police remain at a scene where a four-year-old child died in a housefire

Child, 4, among three dead in Exeter house fire

Dr Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the Covid wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia

Fiddler on the wards: Violin-playing doctor cheers Covid patients in Tunisia
Boris Johnson will chair a meeting to finalise the Covid lockdown roadmap.

Boris Johnson finalises lockdown ‘roadmap’ ahead of Monday unveiling
Residents of Codogno, northern Italy, attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths

Italy marks a year since first coronavirus death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London