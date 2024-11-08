London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Restrictions have been placed on a London pub after one resident who lived nearby complained about ‘faint giggles’ that were stopping him from getting a good night’s sleep.

The Globe, opposite Baker Street station was told it must make its manager’s phone number public to residents and close businesses and supervise patrons drinking outside following a hearing at Westminster council on Thursday.

It was also ordered to produce a management plan for its outside area and put a dispersal policy in place, the London Standard reports.

It avoided having its opening hours curtailed to 11pm from 12.30am.

A single resident living nearby made a series of complains about noise outside between midnight and 12.45am.

The complainant said: “Imagine you've just dozed off and you are woken up by a faint giggle.

“You dozed off again to be woken up by a murmur from a distant conversation. Would your adrenaline spike? Would you struggle to fall back asleep?”

“That's what happens to me each time I'm forced to complain about the licensing after 12am.”

The same complainant called a licensing review against The Globe in 2022 citing the excessive “pinging” of beer barrels when they were being dropped off and taken away.

A spokesman for The Globe said that council officers said that “no nuisance was detected” during multiple visits to the pub and the police had not raised any issues of antisocial behaviour.

"Murmuring and occasional bouts of laughter, when did that become a nuisance? I don't accept, respectfully, that that can fairly be described as nuisance.”