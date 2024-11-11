The London pub that adds a £2 surcharge to pints ordered after 10pm

11 November 2024, 08:39

The O'Neill's on Wardour Street charges more for drinks ordered after 10pm
The O'Neill's on Wardour Street charges more for drinks ordered after 10pm. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A central London pub has sparked anger from customers for tacking on a £2 surcharge on pints ordered after 10pm.

The branch of O’Neills on Wardour Street, Soho, has customers shelling out up to £9.40 for a pint.

The Irish pub chain with around 40 locations charges £7.40 for a pint of Brewdog IPA during the day - but after 10pm it costs £9.40.

The price increase, which is not listed on the menu, also includes bottled beer and water.

A 500ml bottle of Budweiser costs £6.05 before 10pm and £8.05 afterwards. The price of tonic water increases by 46 per cent, from £2.15 to £3.15.

The only warning of the change is written on an A4 notice at the end of the bar, which reads: “We operate a variable price list in this venue.”

Britain’s largest pub chain, Stonegate, applies a 20p surcharge during peak weekend trading.

Scott Dixon, a consumer rights expert, told the Telegraph: “Pubs and venues ought to display clear pricing and notices so consumers can make an informed decision before they enter into a contract to buy drinks.”

“They cannot simply post an A4 piece of paper in an obscured location. It’s immoral and will rightfully put customers off.”

Reviews of the pub online showed some customers were surprised by the policy. One said: “They have a variable price policy that kicks in after the ppm as that is ‘late’. There is a small sign at the end of the bar but no info on this variability on entry or when ordering.”

The manager responded: “Our prices increase to a set price from 10pm, which are in line with the prices in the area, and we try to make up for this by providing entertainment all week long. As you have mentioned we do have signage for this price increase on every bar and any questions you have can be answered when ordering by our staff.”

Another customer said: “My friend ordered a gin tonic and a beer during the late evening and the bartender tried to charge a different amount as on the menu. When we suggested this issue they tried to explain because the price there is not included the VAT. I think it is really bad customer service and unacceptable behaviour.”

Another said: “High prices and not cosy like before. 10 pounds for a pint of lager is something ridiculous as we need to pay entrance . So never more”

A Mitchells & Butlers spokesperson told The Independent: “Most hospitality businesses and retailers deploy a form of dynamic pricing, but this means that prices can both rise as well as fall through tactical discounts being offered in the form of time-limited promotions and fixed price menus.

“Dynamic pricing varies on a site by site basis as it reflects the local market conditions, but temporary price increases tend to reflect the need to offset additional costs such as at times when door security is required.”

