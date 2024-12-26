Man held on suspicion of attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in London's West End on Christmas Day

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Shaftesbury Avenue. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A man is being questioned by police on suspicion of attempted murder after four pedestrians were hit by a car in London's West End on Christmas Day.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 0.45am on Wednesday following reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital's theatre district.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, with one left in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Forensic investigators collect evidence at the scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London. Picture: Alamy

Police said they believed the suspect was "involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement".

They added that it had "been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related".

Blood and items of clothing including a jacket, shoes and a hat were strewn across the pavement in front of a Caffe Concerto.

Forensic officers could be seen on Wednesday bagging up shoes and other items of clothing from the pavement.

The police cordon stretched between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables.

A further police cordon was on Archer Street and Great Windmill Street, covering the Windmill Soho nightclub and other venues in the Soho area.

The scene on Great Windmill Street after the incident. Picture: Alamy

'Not terror-related'

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

"Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

"It's believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

"This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of December 25.