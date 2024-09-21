London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

21 September 2024, 09:07 | Updated: 21 September 2024, 09:49

Martin Jackson
Martin Jackson. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A London shoplifter has been jailed after committing nearly 100 offences and stealing over £14,000 worth of goods.

Martin Jackson, 41, from Erith in south-east London, was given three and a half years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

He was also banned for five years from entering a Boots store and bp service station in Greenwich.

Jackson had previously been given a restraining order banning him from going into those shops - but he ignored this and kept going, stealing food, alcohol, toiletries and other goods worth thousands of pounds.

He was arrested after police caught him on CCTV, and pleaded guilty on September 2 to all 98 offences, including theft and breaching a restraining order.

The BP service station from where Jackson stole goods
The BP service station from where Jackson stole goods. Picture: Social media

Acting Superintendent, Rav Pathania, who oversees neighbourhood policing in Greenwich, said: “At the heart of our plan for London is focusing on the things that our communities, including our business communities, are most concerned about.

"Over the course of many months Jackson caused misery to businesses in Greenwich, that’s why we have been determined to get him off our streets and put behind bars."

Caller Mike pinpoints 2012 as the moment there was 'no point phoning in a shoplifting offence'

He added: “We’ve worked hard to build closer relationships with businesses in our area, and build their confidence in our ability to tackle their concerns. I hope this goes some way in demonstrating we are listening and taking action on local issues.

“I’m grateful to the support bp and Boots in particular provided to this investigation, which was central to us achieving justice for Jackson’s crimes.”

Iona Blake, Europe mobility and convenience security manager for BP, said: "Safety comes first at bp, always. Nothing is more important. We want our colleagues to feel safe at work and our customers to have a great experience when visiting us."

