London snow to melt as temperatures soar in the week before Christmas - but icy weather to remain this week

14 December 2022, 23:46

London has been blanketed in snow this week
London has been blanketed in snow this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The snow that has transformed London into a winter wonderland will soon melt as temperatures soar to unseasonably warm levels next week, forecasters have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to rise to 13C from Monday, the Met Office said, meaning the snow and ice are likely to disappear quickly.

The news will be a comfort to many who have been struggling in the cold weather since the weekend and are reluctant to use their heating amid sky-high energy prices.

Commuters and air passengers who have been left frustrated by cancellations and delays may also welcome the thawing of snow and ice.

now and ice disrupted rail travel and closed schools in parts of England this week
now and ice disrupted rail travel and closed schools in parts of England this week. Picture: Getty
A fountain in Regent's Park is covered in snow
A fountain in Regent's Park is covered in snow. Picture: Getty
A London Overground train running past a snowy station
A London Overground train running past a snowy station . Picture: Getty

But the end of the cold snap will disappoint others who have delighted in the blanket of snow that has covered the capital and much of the rest of the UK since Sunday night.

Paul Gundersen, chief forecaster for the Met Office, said: "Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK.

“We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

Snow has fallen across much of the UK this week
Snow has fallen across much of the UK this week. Picture: Getty
Gravestones are covered in snow at Highgate Cemetery in London
Gravestones are covered in snow at Highgate Cemetery in London. Picture: Getty

"We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

But things could get colder for much of the UK before the temperature rises again, with the Met Office issuing a combined snow and ice warning for north-east England and the east coast of Scotland and the Highlands.

An ice warning is in place across coastal areas of Norfolk, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire until 12pm on Thursday.

Brisk winds in the next few days will also make temperatures feel 5C colder than they really are.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey added: “The weather will stay cold this week with daytime temperatures not getting much above freezing for many and a continued fog and ice risk.

“The cold weather will last into next weekend but there are indications that we will see temperatures rising as we go into next week with a return to milder weather from then.”

It comes as thousands of people in the Shetland Isles off the north coast of Scotland are still without power amid heavy snow and ice, with authorities warning the outages could last until the weekend.

Some 2,800 homes were left without power when snow and ice brought down electricity lines earlier this week, prompting the Scottish Government to declare a major incident.

Read more: Hunk who ran through snow in London in shorts is a PT to the stars who turned his life around after being jailed at 15

Read more: Snow sparks flight chaos as freezing weather and strikes set to cause more misery for travellers this week

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is still working to reconnect power and extra crews of engineers arrived by ferry on Shetland earlier on Wednesday to help, with 125 now working on the problem.

cotland's Justice Secretary Keith Brown praised the "resilient community" for their "extraordinary response" to the crisis.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iran Protests

UN council ousts Iran from commission backing women

Houston Shooting Migos

Man charged over Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest, say police

Boris Becker 'hit rock bottom'

'I've hit rock bottom': tearful tennis star Boris Becker opens up about fraud shame in new documentary

People relieving themselves in public could be in for a nasty surprise

'Pee-back time': London council covers walls in 'splash-back paint' to give drunk men urinating 'a nasty surprise'

Ngozi Fulani's charity has had claims made against it on social media after the race row broke out over Lady Susan's comments

Charity watchdog 'assessing' claims made against Sistah Space after Buckingham Palace race row

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Police officer tells court he saw attack on Paul Pelosi happen

Pig's head on roof of Heatons Muslims Community Trust

Two men arrested for hate crime after pig's head thrown onto roof of mosque

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million in three months

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speeches in three months since stepping down as Prime Minister

Turkey Mayor Convicted

Istanbul mayor convicted of insulting Turkish officials

The beating of Bob Chan (L) has sparked protests

Chinese diplomats 'fled the UK like cowards', MP claims, after they were withdrawn following the assault of a protester

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump’s company was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Europe Lobbying Scandal

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

The actress took to Twitter to find her potential festive romance

Back to the Future Musical star hopes for 'Christmas miracle' as she asks Twitter to trace mystery 'Irish guy on crutches'
The team sang the song after the World Cup victory over Croatia

Gleeful Argentinians chant 'f*** the English' in Falklands War chant after World Cup semi-final victory

Solihull lake tragedy

Fourth boy, aged six, dies after through frozen lake in Solihull

Peru Political Crisis

Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya

Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

Peru President Congress

Peru judge denies ousted leader Pedro Castillo’s jail appeal

Denmark Politics

Denmark agrees centre-led minority government after 42 days of talks

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine

Officials: Drone strikes hit two buildings in Ukrainian capital

Megan Thee Stallion smiles

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot at her feet and told her to dance

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital

The Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4 2021

Mars rover captures first sound of dust devil on red planet

People line up to cast their votes in the Fiji general election in Suva

Fijians vote in election between two former coup leaders

P-22 in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles in 2014

Famous Hollywood mountain lion ‘probably won’t be released back into wild’

Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Australia

Australian police investigate extremist views of officer killers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

nick migration

Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit