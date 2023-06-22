The ‘fabulous’ £1,000pcm studio flat boasting a shower opposite the bed, no private toilet and one window

22 June 2023

The 'fabulous' apartment is listed for £1,000pcm.
The 'fabulous' apartment is listed for £1,000pcm. Picture: Rightmove

By Jenny Medlicott

A “fabulous apartment” has been listed online for £1,000pcm but with no private bathroom and a shower sandwiched between the bed and kitchen.

A flat listed in East Sheen, southwest London has all the usual features expected of a studio flat – a bed, kitchenette, dining table and “walk-in” shower – but no private toilet.

Listed by James Anderson on Rightmove at £1,000pcm, it says the studio is "fabulous" despite the fact the toilet is “shared with one other flat”.

The listing boasts its built-in kitchen and double glazing, alongside a window located above the sink.

The seemingly compact space also manages to fit in a double bed, sink, electric hob, fridge, cabinets and a microwave.

One of the key features also noted on the listing is its “excellent local schools”.

Prospective tenants would need to commit to renting the flat for a minimum of 12 months and pay £1,153.84 up front for the deposit.

The 'walk-in' shower is situated between the bed and kitchen.
The 'walk-in' shower is situated between the bed and kitchen. Picture: Rightmove
The private bathroom is shared with the flat next door.
The private bathroom is shared with the flat next door. Picture: Rightmove

A spokesman for London Renters Union previously said of the ‘studio flats’ populating London: “Lately, almost anything can be called a studio flat in London’s wild west rental market. Whether it’s a lack of space or a lack of basic amenities, our rigged housing system has turned a decent home into a luxury for many.

“At the acute end of the market, rising rents and a failure to invest in social housing have pushed many into dangerously overcrowded conditions.”

It comes after private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 5.0% in the 12 months to May 2023, up from 4.8% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A report from Zoopla earlier this week also revealed that the average British tenant is now spending more than 28% of their pre-tax earnings on rent.

