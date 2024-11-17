'London-style' buses to be delivered across the nation with £1bn funding boost

The government has pledged funding for nationwide bus services. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The government has pledged to deliver 'London-style' buses across the nation in a £1bn funding boost.

A huge government budget boost will see the overhaul of bus services across the nation.

The plans for the boost, which was confirmed by the Department for Transport (DfT) last month, are set to come into force in 2025.

DfT has pledged to launch 'London-style' services across the country.

The department's plans will involve assessing areas of the country based on population and levels of deprivation and then allocating the budget based on these factors.

This is in an attempt to avoid areas competing for investment - such has been the case in previous years.

Around 3.4 million people in England use bus services on a regular basis.

Buses are the most commonly used mode of public transport.

Peterborough is one area which is set to receive a funding boost to bus services. Picture: Alamy

The plans will involve '£712m' allocated to enhance local services while '£243m' will be allocated to bus services.

The department has set out six main areas which will be provided with "unprecedented" funding.

These are Leicester, the Isle of Wight, Torbay, Southend, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Louise Haigh, Transport Secretary, told the Sunday Mirror: "It’s simple: buses need to turn up, be affordable, and be punctual. Our funding helps them do just that."

Ms Haigh continued: This represents record capital investment to the majority of places and a once-in-a-generation reform plan that aims to deliver London-style buses to every corner of the country - including those areas that are usually overlooked."

England is set to be delivered with 'London-style' buses. Picture: Getty

The DfT explained that the funding will enable local authorities to create new bus routes while improving the frequency and running of services.

The department suggest that this will help rural small towns access more services while urban areas will maintain their high level of service.

The plan arrives ahead of the Buses Bill - which is set to provide new powers to local transport authorities across the country.

Among other government plans includes the possible removal of a ban on publicly owned bus companies.

Just last month, single bus fares outside of London rose to £3, which will remain in place until the end of next year.

A further '£151m' will be allocated to fund a cap on single bus fares outside London.

Sir Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, told the BBC: "The fare cap increase is like a bus tax for people across the country, impacting bus users and commuters already struggling to make ends meet.

"MPs must be given a say on this bus fare hike on behalf of their constituents."

The DfT explained that the fare cap, which was proposed by the previous Conservative government, was to expire at the end of this year.

The department insist that single bus fares would have risen if the current Labour government did not step in.

Speaking to the BBC, a DfT spokesperson said: “Fares will only be allowed to increase with inflation in the normal way, and the £3 bus fare cap will lead to savings of up to 80% on some routes, keeping bus tickets affordable across the country."