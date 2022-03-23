Entire London suburb could be ‘cancelled’ amid row over slavery links

23 March 2022, 08:27 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 08:38

Tulse Hill residents are being asked whether the area's name should be changed
Tulse Hill residents are being asked whether the area's name should be changed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An area of London could be renamed due to its namesake's historic links to slavery.

Tulse Hill was named after 17th century merchant Sir Henry Tulse, who served as Lord Mayor of London in 1684 and whose family’s wealth was largely drawn from the slave trade.

A section of a "community listening exercise" questionnaire given to residents in the south London borough asks people whether they think the area should be renamed, whether it should have information displayed to explain its history or whether an education programme should be launched such as talks at local schools. The final option asked of residents is to simply do nothing.

The council document sets out that Sir Henry derived “much of his wealth” from the slave trade.

Sadiq Khan has offered £25,000 to local authorities to "decolonise" their street names
Sadiq Khan has offered £25,000 to local authorities to "decolonise" their street names. Picture: Getty

The questionnaire also lists multiple streets which could all also be renamed that are linked to Henry Richard Vassall-Fox, the third Baron Holland of Foxley and his wife Elizabeth Webster, who owned slaves.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has offered £25,000 to local authorities to "decolonise" their street names.

Campaign group 'Save our Statues' posted online: "South London statues & street names in the firing line as "loony left" Lambeth council seeks to "decolonise".

"They are even targeting tombs, including that of Captain Bligh." They shared a link to the consultation encouraging people to respond.

A Lambeth Council spokesperson told the Telegraph that following the Black Lives Matter campaign in 2020 they have been working “to see if there are local locations with possible links to the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonialism”.

“Lambeth is a richly diverse borough, and the council has been a pioneer since the ‘80s for naming new places and new buildings to reflect local people," the spokesman said.

“This latest piece of work required no extra spending, and has taken Government legislation on the issue fully into account.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

William and Kate received a warm welcome as protests greeted their arrival

William and Kate welcomed to Jamaica despite protests and calls for slavery apology

Breaking
The public is looking to Rishi Sunak to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Cost of living crisis: Inflation rises by 6.2% and its highest level in 30 years

Russia is said to have lost 10% of its invasion force and its troops are suffering from frostbite

Disaster for Putin: Russian troops 'suffer frostbite and lose 10% of their invasion force'

Russia has been heavily sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine - but the sanctions could worsen the cost of living crisis in the UK

'Catastrophic' sanctions against Russia will hit poorer households in UK, MPs warn

A woman claims she has been rejected for a job after a "fantastic" interview because of her Welsh accent (stock photo)

Woman rejected for job after 'fantastic' interview 'because of strong Welsh accent'

Rishi Sunak is falling under increasing pressure to announce measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Pressure mounts on Rishi ahead of 'crucial' spring statement as cost of living soars

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the people of Belize for their work to look after the marine environment

Kate and William swim with sharks during scuba dive at the Belize Barrier Reef

P&O Ferries has said it will pay out more than £36 million to sacked workers

P&O to pay out more than £36m in compensation to sacked staff

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the government should introduce a tax for "those with the broadest shoulders"

Govt taxing 'wrong people' and those with 'broadest shoulders' should pay up, Rayner says

Parents charged with killing morbidly obese teen daughter

Parents charged with killing 16-year-old daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese

Corrie McKeague was 23 when he went missing on a night out

RAF gunner died after getting into bin on night out, inquest concludes

A van which was ready to head to Ukraine to deliver vital donations has been stolen

Van packed with donations to help Ukrainian refugees stolen from charity

Crowds gathered at Stansted airport too.

Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

Russian troops have been accused of killing as many as 30 of horses after torching a civilian stable in Ukraine

Russian troops 'burn 30 horses alive' in stable near Kyiv, Ukraine says

CCTV shows Ali Harbi Ali making his way to a constituency surgery

Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

The actress starred in Coronation Street.

'Comedy genius': Coronation Street and Shameless star dies in 'sudden accident'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan, in November 2021

Surprise Taliban U-turn sees schools remain shut for girls beyond year seven
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area

At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 leave the area near its crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022

Search at China plane crash site suspended amid rain

Russia Ukraine War

Kremlin denies its invasion of Ukraine has stalled

Jacinda Ardern points at a graph behind her

New Zealand announces end of Covid-19 mandates

Amanda Bynes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009.

Former child star Amanda Bynes released from lengthy conservatorship
Severe Weather

Storms tear into Texas and Oklahoma then move into Deep South
Bundestag pays tribute to holocaust survivor

German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine
The scene of the attack

Suspect shot dead after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police