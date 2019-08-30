Cheaper Rail Fares To Be Trialled Between London To Edinburgh

30 August 2019, 17:07

A new trial with reduced rail fares will begin next year
A new trial with reduced rail fares will begin next year. Picture: PA

Passengers travelling between London and Edinburgh who buy a ticket at the station are currently charged £146.40 for a single, but the cost will be slashed to £73.70 under a new trial.

A new rail fares system will be introduced for journeys between London and Leeds, Newcastle and Edinburgh in a trial saving passengers up to £73 per trip, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will replace off-peak return tickets for the routes with single tickets which cost nearly half the price.

Passengers travelling between London and Edinburgh who buy a ticket at the station are currently charged £146.40 for a single or £147.40 for a return.

The cost of a single would be slashed to £73.70 under the trial, which begins in January 2020.

There are also cheaper advance fares on most UK routes but these are normally restrictive and non-refundable.

Mr Shapps said the scheme would help create "a more convenient, flexible and fairly priced experience".

He continued: "This will save many people money with substantially cheaper single tickets, boost customer confidence, and ensure passengers up and down the country get the modern transport service they expect."

Jacqueline Starr, chief operating officer at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: "Passengers, businesses and rail companies are united in wanting easier fares.

"The trials on LNER's routes will help to support our proposed reforms and create a system that better fits how people live and work today.

"As the trial is being carried out, we want to work with Government to update current regulation to deliver the better fares system the public wants to see."

Campaign for Better Transport chief executive Darren Shirley said: "This trial is a welcome step towards fairer, simpler, more transparent ticketing.

"Single-leg pricing could make it easier for passengers to choose the most appropriate ticket for their journey and improve confidence that they are getting a good deal, but only if this is not used as a means to push up fares further."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Hans Rausing: Tetra Pak Swedish packaging billionaire dies aged 93
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he fears for his parents' lives if there is no deal

Caller Tells Shelagh Fogarty He Fears For Parents' Lives If UK Leaves EU Without Deal

Boris Johnson promises £14bn extra for schools over three years

Gatwick 'drugs bust' turns out to be cake ingredients

10 million new numbers are being created in London to keep up with demand

London To Get 10 Million New Phone Numbers

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know