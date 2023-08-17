Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city. Picture: Twitter: MJamez / CharterhouseSq

By Danielle DeWolfe

A major London Underground station has been partially shut following a blaze which saw thousands evacuated from the surrounding area.

Emergency services were called to the City of London at around 11.30am following multiple reports of a fire

The London Fire Brigade reported that around 1,200 people were evacuated in the area, with around 40 firefighters in attendance.

Moorgate Underground Station was closed as a precaution, with plumes of thick black smoke visible from across the city.

The service added that there are no reports of any injuries, with firefighters taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control. Picture: Twitter @MJamez

Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control. Picture: X / CharterhouseHQ

With the Northern Line tube station entrance and nearby roads closed as a precaution, six fire engines could be seen in the surrounding streets.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the blaze originated on the 10th floor of the building.

In a statement, the service said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Moorfields in Moorgate.

"A large amount of smoke was being produced by the fire, which occurred in a disused office block.

"The plant room on the tenth floor, in a building of eleven floors, was destroyed by fire.

Read more: Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

Read more: Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

"Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries," LFB said. Picture: X: LFB

"Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries.

"Control Officers have taken over 40 calls reporting the incident.

"The Brigade was first called at 1122, and the fire was under control by 1248. Crews from Whitechapel, Euston, poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene."

"The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Moorgate Station is now said to be operating as usual according to TFL.