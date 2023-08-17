Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city

17 August 2023, 14:18 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 14:25

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city
London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city. Picture: Twitter: MJamez / CharterhouseSq

By Danielle DeWolfe

A major London Underground station has been partially shut following a blaze which saw thousands evacuated from the surrounding area.

Emergency services were called to the City of London at around 11.30am following multiple reports of a fire

The London Fire Brigade reported that around 1,200 people were evacuated in the area, with around 40 firefighters in attendance.

Moorgate Underground Station was closed as a precaution, with plumes of thick black smoke visible from across the city.

The service added that there are no reports of any injuries, with firefighters taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control.
Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control. Picture: Twitter @MJamez
Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control.
Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze beside Moorgate Underground Station, with emergency services taking more than an hour to get the blaze under control. Picture: X / CharterhouseHQ

With the Northern Line tube station entrance and nearby roads closed as a precaution, six fire engines could be seen in the surrounding streets.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the blaze originated on the 10th floor of the building.

In a statement, the service said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Moorfields in Moorgate.

"A large amount of smoke was being produced by the fire, which occurred in a disused office block.

"The plant room on the tenth floor, in a building of eleven floors, was destroyed by fire.

Read more: Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

Read more: Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

"Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries," LFB said.
"Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries," LFB said. Picture: X: LFB

"Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries.

"Control Officers have taken over 40 calls reporting the incident.

"The Brigade was first called at 1122, and the fire was under control by 1248. Crews from Whitechapel, Euston, poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene."

"The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Moorgate Station is now said to be operating as usual according to TFL.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Tenerife Wildfires

Thousands evacuated as out-of-control wildfire scorches Tenerife

Koreas Tensions

North Korea preparing missile tests and spy satellite launch, says South Korea

The woman made a disturbing discovery.

Terrifying moment woman discovers random man has been 'living under the floorboards' of her house for months

PC James Murray has been charged with rape

Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

Tsitsipas confronts spectators after being distracted by someone making bee sounds

World tennis No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas asks fan to be removed from court for pretending to be a bee

Coleen Rooney has spoken out about the Wagatha Christie case

Coleen Rooney slams Rebekah Vardy for 'evil' texts about dead sister as she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie case

Gennady Zhidko has died after an illness, though it sparked inevitable rumours of poisoning after he was sacked in disgrace

Top Russian general sacked for massive defeats in Ukraine dies from 'long illness' in Moscow sparking poison rumours

Iran Filmmakers

Iranian director and producer face jail for showing film at Cannes

Police blast media over the reporting of the Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case

Australian police blast media over 'unhelpful' reporting of Erin Patterson poisoned mushroom case

Some A-level students are disappointed with their results this morning

What to do if you didn't get the A-level results you needed, after 'bruising' year for school leavers

The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

Sir Michael Parkinson, main image with his wife Mary, and inset with some of his famous interviewees, has died at the age of 88

Legendary broadcaster and talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Rescue workers

Heavy rain and landslides kill at least 72 people in Indian Himalayan state

A new simulation shows how the passengers on board the Titan sub may have died

Simulation shows how passengers in Titan submersible imploded as vessel collapsed

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

Pupils have seen the lowest proportion of top grades since 2019

A-levels get tough: Results worst in four years as Ucas website crashes amid scramble for university places

Latest News

See more Latest News

A warning has been issued with temperatures of 28C forecast

Met Office issues heat health alert ahead of 28C temperatures

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too divorce and the singer has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her

Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Ashgari 'bids to change prenup'
Pregnant woman

People in path of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories to be evacuated

There will be no extra bank holiday if England win the World Cup

No bank holiday for England if Lionesses win the World Cup, government says

A Spanish protest group put up signs warning Brits away from beaches

Protest group angry at ‘mass tourism’ on Spanish beaches puts up signs warning Brits to stay away
Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home

Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

Stoke Fruit Farm Shop has begged people to stop taking naked photos with its sunflowers

Farm shop begs visitors to stop posing naked in its sunflower fields, as boy gets 'right eyeful'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, sources claim

The migrants were found adrift at sea after trying to reach Spain on a 'pirogue' fishing boat like this one

Sixty migrants feared dead at sea off Cape Verde coast after spending a month adrift trying to reach Spain
Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in his upcoming film Maestro has caused an anti-Semitism controversy

Bradley Cooper accused of 'Jewface' as he's shown wearing prosthetic nose to portray Leonard Bernstein in new film

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit