UK weather: Snow forecast for large parts of the country this weekend

23 January 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 23 January 2021, 17:27

By Joe Cook

Snow has already begun to fall in some parts of the UK, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place across much of the country on Sunday.

Most of Wales, north west Scotland and the south of England, including London, could see snow, which has already begun falling in Cambridgeshire.

Snow and ice weather warnings are in place from the Met Office, with the possibility of travel delays and that “some rural communities could become cut off”.

Forecasters at the Met Office say the “cold conditions are forecast to remain across the UK until Tuesday”.

Snow has already been falling in Cambridge, with more forecast across the UK on Sunday.
Snow has already been falling in Cambridge, with more forecast across the UK on Sunday. Picture: Will Lyon Tupman
Yellow weather warnings are in place across the UK
Yellow weather warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Met Office

Chief Forecaster Steve Willington said: “The exit of Storm Christoph – which brought the heavy rain to a central band of the UK – has established a flow of colder air from Iceland and the Arctic. And this is bringing a mix of wintry hazards across the UK.

“In clearer conditions, overnight ice will remain a hazard, while a band of snow is likely to bring falls of 1-3cm quite widely across central areas of the UK, particularly the Cotswolds and higher ground in the East Midlands on Sunday. But snow outside these areas is also a potential hazard.”

One walker had a snowy morning stroll in Bunkers Hill Wood near Stourbridge on Saturday morning.
One walker had a snowy morning stroll in Bunkers Hill Wood near Stourbridge on Saturday morning. Picture: David Aldred

While the snow will be welcomed by many stuck indoors during the lockdown, there are concerns some areas already hit by Storm Christoph may see more flooding next week.

Forecaster Chris Tubbs said from Tuesday the UK may see more wet weather, adding: “Once the certainty increases about which areas are most likely to be affected by potentially heavy rain, we may need to issue further warnings, especially if next week’s rainfall is likely to compound the impacts from this week.”

As of Saturday afternoon there were 80 flood warnings in place - particularly along the River Ouse, Severn and Trent - requiring immediate action as flooding is expected.

The Environment Agency is warning that river levels remain “exceptionally high” across England, with 500 properties already flooded so far.

Provisional figures show Honister, in Cumbria, received 123.8mm of rain on Tuesday, a new daily rainfall record for this winter.

Figures also show parts of Cleveland, in North Yorkshire, received more than their average January rainfall in just a 48 hours.

Dan Bond, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “There is a chance of localised flooding of land and roads across parts of the North West of England on Tuesday due to further rain.

“We urge people to keep away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car. ”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Navalny Protests

More than 2,000 arrested as protesters across Russia demand Navalny’s release
Russia Navalny Protests

In Pictures: Fury in cities across Russia over opposition leader’s arrest
There have also been complaints over a lack of social distancing at check-in, despite airports being much less busy than normal.

More crowded scenes at Heathrow as airport chiefs say social distancing is 'impossible'
French doctors have told people not to chat to each other on public transport.

French doctors call for ban on talking on public transport to halt Covid-19 spread
Yulia Navalnaya posted this image on Instagram after she was detained

Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained as protests sweep Russia
Russia Navalny Protests

Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns
NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London