Suspect In Ski Goggles Wanted After Paint Thrown At Bomber Command Memorial

This is the suspect police are trying to identify after a number of London memorials were vandalised. Picture: Met Police

CCTV of the suspect wanted after white paint was thrown over a WW2 Bomber Command memorial in central London has been released by police.

A number of other memorials, including a statue of Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt, were also targeted.

The suspect used ski goggles to hide their face on the evening of Sunday 20th January.

It's the fourth time the Bomber Command memorial in London’s Green Park has been vandalised in six years.

The Bomber Command statue was one of the memorials targeted. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

It commemorates the 55,573 members of the Bomber Command who died in service during WW2.

It’s believed the suspect moved from Green Park along the Mall towards Trafalgar Square.

Police say they would have passed Canada House in the direction of St James’s Square before ending on Jermyn Street.

The Canada Memorial, the Royal Marine Memorial and the Yvonne Fletcher Memorial were also defaced.

Picture: Met Police

Det Insp Dave Watkinson said: "This wanton vandalism continues to illicit a strong response from the community.

“We have carried out an extensive review of local CCTV and are now satisfied that the person in the images released today is responsible for the damage.

“We are appealing for the media and public's help to identify this person.

"While it is not possible to identify the person's face, someone may recognise their clothing.”