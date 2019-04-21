Extinction Rebellion To "Pause" Protests As More Than 800 People Arrested

21 April 2019, 13:30 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 18:51

Police in London have arrested more than 800 climate change protesters since demonstrations began on Monday, as Extinction Rebellion "pause" protests to focus on 'political aims'.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion announce they are switching tactics for 'political negotiations' and will "pause" the disruption to central London as the Metropolitan Police say they have arrested 831 protesters, with 40 people being charged.

Demonstrators occupied key sites in London for seven days, with some protesters remaining on Waterloo Bridge.

Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Parliament Square have now reopened to traffic after being blocked by those demonstrating.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they were "working hard to re-open these areas as soon as possible" and "remain in frequent contact" with the protest organisers.

- Police Handled Climate Change Protests Well Despite "Unique Challenges", Says Former Met Deputy

- Maajid Nawaz's Take On Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Protests

- Police Rave With Extinction Rebellion Protestors On Oxford Street

Around 20 people gathered near a roundabout between terminals at Heathrow Airport on Friday, but did not bring any disruption to passengers.

The Home Secretary had told police they could use the "full force of the law" to stop illegal demonstrations during the Easter break.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the government to declare a 'climate emergency'.

The group wants the government to tell "the truth" about "how deadly our situation is", to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and to create a "citizens assembly" to oversee the changes.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Diane Abbott 'sorry' for drinking mojito on TfL train

1 day ago

Extinction Rebellion: 680 arrests as police aim for 'business as usual'

2 days ago

Pink moon: What is it, when is it and where can you see it?

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

8 days ago

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?

17 days ago

LBC Latest

More than 100 people have been killed in seven explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday

Sri Lanka: Five Britons Among More Than 200 Killed In Easter Sunday Attacks
Femi Oluwole said he was worried that Nigel Farage might win the European Parliament elections

Femi Oluwole "Definitely Worried" Nigel Farage Will Win European Elections

Mother-of-five, 34, killed in hit-and-run in Wigan

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's "Head-banging" Frustration By Remain Parties Polling Ahead Of EU Elections

Arrests made over 'devastating' blaze on West Yorkshire moorlands
Iain Dale in the LBC studio

Sri Lanka In "Shock And Confusion" Following 'Terrorist' Attacks On Churches And Hotels