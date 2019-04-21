Extinction Rebellion To "Pause" Protests As More Than 800 People Arrested

Police in London have arrested more than 800 climate change protesters since demonstrations began on Monday, as Extinction Rebellion "pause" protests to focus on 'political aims'.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion announce they are switching tactics for 'political negotiations' and will "pause" the disruption to central London as the Metropolitan Police say they have arrested 831 protesters, with 40 people being charged.

Demonstrators occupied key sites in London for seven days, with some protesters remaining on Waterloo Bridge.

Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Parliament Square have now reopened to traffic after being blocked by those demonstrating.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they were "working hard to re-open these areas as soon as possible" and "remain in frequent contact" with the protest organisers.

Around 20 people gathered near a roundabout between terminals at Heathrow Airport on Friday, but did not bring any disruption to passengers.

The Home Secretary had told police they could use the "full force of the law" to stop illegal demonstrations during the Easter break.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the government to declare a 'climate emergency'.

The group wants the government to tell "the truth" about "how deadly our situation is", to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and to create a "citizens assembly" to oversee the changes.