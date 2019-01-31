Gang Leaves Man With Life-Changing Injuries After London Tube Attack

A man was left with life-changing injuries when he was kicked and stamped on by a gang at Oxford Circus Tube station.

The brutal assault was captured on London Underground CCTV and has been released by the British Transport Police.

The gang of four men and women have now been jailed following the shocking incident on 5th November 2017.

It unfolded as the group bumped into two 40-year-old men on the Bakerloo Service platform.

This sparked a row, before one woman, Gessica Goti, 20, hit one of the men who pushed her back.

The brutal attack was captured on CCTV. Picture: British Transport Police

Ali Ali, 20, then hit him with a large glass bottle causing him to fall to the floor.

The gang then began kicking and stamping on his head before turning on his friend.

The victim was placed in a coma for five days and was left with life-changing brain injuries.

Ali Ali, Gessica Goti and Mohamed Abdulle have all been jailed. Picture: BTP

Ali of Lambton Road, Islington, was found guilty of one count of GBH and one count of violent disorder.

He was sentenced to four years for GBH, and three years for violent disorder to run concurrently.

Goti of Peel Road, Wembley was found guilty of violent disorder and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Mohamed Abdulle, 22, of Lawrence Hill, Bristol and Fiona Abdillahi, 18, of Marchbank Road, West Brompton both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced 3 years in prison and 10 months suspended respectively.

DC Paul Burbridge said: “This was an incredibly violent and unnecessary attack, and the victim is lucky to be alive.

“Regardless, the rest of his life will now be effected by the serious injuries he sustained at the hands of these aggressive young people.”