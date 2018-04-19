London Marathon 2018: The Travel Info You Need To Know

19 April 2018, 11:05

London Marathon: What Are Your Travel Plans?

Here's all you need to know about getting around London this Sunday as thousands take to the capital for the London Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners will be pounding the pavements of the capital on Sunday 22nd April for the 2018 London Marathon, with the main race starting at 10am.

The tens of thousands of runners and spectators have prompted some notable travel changes.

London Marathon road closures

Transport For London's Travel Map for the London Marathon

The Main Information

- Roads will be closed across south east and central London between 6am and 7pm.

- Central London and Greenwich buses will terminate early or be diverted from 06:30 to 19:30

- DLR will run a changed service until 5pm

- Mainland trains and the Tube will be the best way to get around, but the Jubilee, Circle and District lines will be busier than usual

Trains

- The closest stations to the start line are Blackheath, Greenwich, and Maze Hill

- There will be no trains from London Bridge to Greenwich or Maze Hill

Tube and DLR

- The service between Tower Gateway and Lewisham will start earlier at 5.30am with all other services starting at 7am

- Services from Beckton and Woolwich Arsenal will terminate at Poplar. To get to Bank or Tower Gateway, take to a train from Poplar to Canary Wharf, and change

- If you're travelling between Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International, change at Canning Town

- A normal Sunday service will resume from 5pm 

Buses

- Between 6.30am and 7.30pm buses near the Marathon route will either be diverted or terminate early 

- Routes affected include: 1, 3, 11, 12, 15, 24, 25, 29, 42, 47, 51, 53, 54, 78, 87, 88, 89, 91, 96, 99, 100, 108, 115, 122, 129, 132, 135, 148, 159, 161, 177, 178, 180, 188, 199, 202, 211, 225, 244, 277, 286, 291, 341, 343, 344, 380, 381, 386, 422, 453, 469, 472, 486, C10, D3, D6, D7, D8, P12, RV1

- Follow @TFLBusAlerts on Twitter for more information 

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

A Met Police officer was pushed off his bike in Ilford, east London

Met Police Officer Pushed Off His Motorbike In Unprovoked Attack

8 mins ago

Hottest day in April since 1949 recorded

12 mins ago

Bellew vs Haye 2: Joshua Buatsi to complete Sky Sports Box Office and O2 hat-tricks on May 5

22 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Facebook data scandal

Here's How You Can Tell If Your Data Was Misused By Cambridge Analytica

8 days ago

Russian diplomats are being expelled worldwide in response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

These Are The Countries Expelling Russian Diplomats

23 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016