London Marathon 2019: Road Closures, Travel News, Timings

Here's all you need to know about getting around London this Sunday as thousands take to the capital for the London Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners will be pounding the pavements of the capital on Sunday 28nd April for the 2019 London Marathon, with the main race starting at 10.10am.

The tens of thousands of runners and spectators have prompted some notable travel changes.

Transport For London's Travel Map for the London Marathon

The Main Information

- Roads will be closed across south east and central London between 6am and 7pm.

- Central London and Greenwich buses will terminate early or be diverted from 06:30 to 19:30

- DLR will run a changed service until 5pm

- Mainland trains and the Tube will be the best way to get around, but the Jubilee, Circle and District lines will be busier than usual

Trains

- The closest stations to the start line are Blackheath, Greenwich, and Maze Hill

- There will be no trains from London Bridge to Greenwich or Maze Hill

Tube and DLR

- The service between Tower Gateway and Lewisham will start earlier at 5.30am with all other services starting at 7am

- Services from Beckton and Woolwich Arsenal will terminate at Poplar. To get to Bank or Tower Gateway, take to a train from Poplar to Canary Wharf, and change

- If you're travelling between Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International, change at Canning Town

- A normal Sunday service will resume from 5pm

Buses

- Between 6.30am and 7.30pm buses near the Marathon route will either be diverted or terminate early

- Routes affected include: 1, 3, 11, 12, 15, 24, 25, 29, 42, 47, 51, 53, 54, 78, 87, 88, 89, 91, 96, 99, 100, 108, 115, 122, 129, 132, 135, 148, 159, 161, 177, 178, 180, 188, 199, 202, 211, 225, 244, 277, 286, 291, 341, 343, 344, 380, 381, 386, 422, 453, 469, 472, 486, C10, D3, D6, D7, D8, P12, RV1

- Follow @TFLBusAlerts on Twitter for more information