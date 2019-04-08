London Mayor: ULEZ Will Help Tackle Public Health Emergency Of Air Pollution In Capital

8 April 2019, 13:31

Sadiq Khan tells LBC that emergency services are not exempt from the Ultra Low Emissions Zone charge because replacing vehicles with compliant models is part of procurement plans.

The Mayor of London acknowledged that small businesses, charities and low income families will be affected by the new Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges, but refused to apologise for trying to curb air pollution in the city.

Sadiq Khan told LBC that the introduction of a diesel scrappage scheme earlier in the year was to "help the smallest businesses, charities and low income families to help people move away from the most polluting vehicles."

- What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?

- Nick Ferrari Challenges Campaigner Who Insists Workers Can Swap Vans For Bikes

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today. Picture: Getty

Sadiq Khan said: "Many tradespeople need a vehicle, they can't use the tube or the bus or walk or cycle."

"But I'm not going to apologise for trying to help the poorest Londoners who own the fewest cars and suffer the worst air in our city."

But when the Mayor was asked about exemptions for black cabs but not for ambulances, fire engines and police cars, he said it is important "we don't have a situation where the public services are inadvertently helping making air worse."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Jeremy Corbyn offers gardening tips to US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

1 hour ago

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Challenges Campaigner Who Insists Workers Can Swap Vans For Bikes

2 hours ago

Laleh Shahravesh, (right) pictured with her daughter Paris

Londond Mum Faces Jail In Dubai Over "Horse" Comments On Facebook

2 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?

4 days ago

Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Full Disclosure with Brian Wood

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Brian Wood

From Russia With Love and Goldfinger Bond girl Nadja Regin dies age 87

PM to meet Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel before emergency Brexit summit
James O'Brien

James O'Brien Admits He "Can't See The Wood For The Trees" In ULEZ Debate
Social Media

Social Media Firms To Be Legally Required To Protect Users

Nick Ferrari

ULEZ Charge: Nick Ferrari Grills London's Deputy Mayor