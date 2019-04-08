London Mayor: ULEZ Will Help Tackle Public Health Emergency Of Air Pollution In Capital

Sadiq Khan tells LBC that emergency services are not exempt from the Ultra Low Emissions Zone charge because replacing vehicles with compliant models is part of procurement plans.

The Mayor of London acknowledged that small businesses, charities and low income families will be affected by the new Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges, but refused to apologise for trying to curb air pollution in the city.

Sadiq Khan told LBC that the introduction of a diesel scrappage scheme earlier in the year was to "help the smallest businesses, charities and low income families to help people move away from the most polluting vehicles."

- What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?

- Nick Ferrari Challenges Campaigner Who Insists Workers Can Swap Vans For Bikes

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today. Picture: Getty

Sadiq Khan said: "Many tradespeople need a vehicle, they can't use the tube or the bus or walk or cycle."

"But I'm not going to apologise for trying to help the poorest Londoners who own the fewest cars and suffer the worst air in our city."

But when the Mayor was asked about exemptions for black cabs but not for ambulances, fire engines and police cars, he said it is important "we don't have a situation where the public services are inadvertently helping making air worse."

Watch above.