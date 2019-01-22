Row Breaks Out As Black Cab Drivers Block Tottenham Court Road For Second Day

22 January 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 17:53

Black cab drivers have blocked Tottenham Court road for the second time this week in protest over traffic restriction plans for the route.

Cars, lorries and taxi will not be able to use the road as part of a £35m transformation of the famous street.

Organised by the Independent Taxi Alliance, cabbies plan to bring the route to a standstill between 4pm and 7pm each day this week.

They argue taxi drivers should be given the same access as busses because they provide a public service too.

LBC’s reporter Lucy Hough filmed the moment one disgruntled worker confronted a number of the drivers involved.

Surrounding rush hour traffic has been brought to a standstill as part of the demonstration.

But one cabbie involved, Terry, told LBC: "We’re doing it when people are going home from work, not to work.

"We don’t want to inconvenience the public, but it’s our last way of showing our displeasure of what’s happening.”

