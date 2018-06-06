Video Shows Black Smoke Billowing As Fire Breaks Out At Luxury Knightsbridge Hotel

Over 100 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in William Street after a fire broke out on the roof just before 4pm.

The 12-storey five-star hotel has previously been used by the Royal Family.

Over 100 firefighters are at the scene of the blaze in Knightsbridge. Picture: PA

More than 40 calls about the fire were made just before 4pm this afternoon, the brigade added.

Surrounding roads were closed while the emergency services responded to the incident.

Crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations remain at the scene.

The hotel recently completed a multi-million pound renovation. Picture: PA

The five-star hotel recently completed a multi-million pound renovation.

It claims to offer: "A fashionable and timeless base complete with world-famous restaurants and a stunning spa in the heart of the British capital".

Officers tackling the blaze at the Mandarin Oriental in #Knightsbridge- smoke can still be seen from the roof with 100 firefighters at the scene @LBC pic.twitter.com/IMQ41jpClg — Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) June 6, 2018

Plumes of smoke could be seen right across the capital as far as Hackney - with one eye witness telling LBC the scene looked "horrendous".

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage with no injuries reported.