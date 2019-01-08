Police Told To Intervene "When Appropriate" Amid Soubry Harassment Complaint

8 January 2019, 14:44 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 14:54

One of London's police chiefs tells LBC he would expect officers to intervene "when appropiate" as extra officers are staffed outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police Laurence Taylor said that police are "currently assessing" whether calling somebody a "Nazi" a criminal activity, after Tory MP Anna Soubry was called one during live TV interviews.

A group of more than 50 MPs have written to Met Commissioner Cressida Dick expressing "serious concern" after video emerged of a group of protesters followed and shouted at Ms Soubry down the street as she headed to the Houses of Parliament.

The Tory MP was earlier called a "Nazi" by protesters during live TV interviews.

Speaking to LBC's Rachel Venables, DAC Laurence Taylor said: "We absolutely recognise that people want to come out and voice their concerns or their views around Brexit and protest in a sensible fashion.

"If they want to come out and protest that they do so within reasonable boundaries and do not prevent people going about their business."

Tory MP Anna Soubry
Tory MP Anna Soubry. Picture: Getty

"We're currently assessing all of the information available to us, we are taking advice as to whether the behaviour yesterday meets the criminal threshold and once that investigation is complete we can then determine the most appropriate police action," he said.

DAC Laurence Taylor also said that he expects officers to be intervening when people are "prevented from going about their daily lives either through intimidation or obstruction" but added that "we have to accept that people have a right to protest".

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Kegworth air disaster: Survivor meets rescuer for first time after 30 years

3 hours ago

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal to host Manchester United

20 hours ago

Katie Price pleads not guilty to drink-driving

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Clive Bull

European Union Law Professor Perfectly Explains Process To Revoke Article 50

2 days ago

Michael Palin, MP John Redwood, Gareth Southgate and Richard Stanton

New Year Honours 2019: MP John Redwood And Cave Rescue Divers Honoured

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

The Tower Of London

First World War Centenary: The UK's Most Poignant Poppy Tributes

2 months ago

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017