Police Hunt Nine People Over Free Tommy Robinson Protest Violence

Met Police are trying to identify nine people from the Free Tommy Robinson protests. Picture: Met Police

The Met Police have released images of nine people they wish to speak to following violent clashes during a protest in support of Tommy Robinson in which 21 police officers were injured.

Scuffles took place on Saturday 9th June following the demonstration for Mr Robinson, who was jailed after admitting contempt of court.

Scaffolding and glass bottles were thrown at police officers during the disorder, causing 21 injuries.

Detective Constable Jonny Wise said: "During this demonstration violent disorder broke out on the streets of Central London.

"Serious disruption was caused to members of the public, local businesses and the local communities. Vehicles and buildings were damaged and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.

“I am appealing to members of the public to help police identify the individuals in these images.”

Anyone with information should contact the Public Order Investigations Team on 020 8246 0076. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.