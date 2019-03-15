Moment Striking Students Climb Onto Lorry Stuck In Climate Change Protest

Dozens of students protesting climate change in central London climbed onto the back of a lorry which became trapped on Whitehall as others yelled "engine off" at the driver.

Video footage shows the moment students on strike over climate change brought central London to a standstill as they marched through through Westminster.

But one lorry which was brought to a stop became a stage for the young protesters.

With the driver still inside, more than a dozen schoolchildren jumped onto the back of the lorry as they waving their placards in the air.

Two others who managed to climb onto the roof of the cab were joined by a third, who leapt over from the trucks' crane.

The moment students on strike climb onto the roof of a lorry which became stuck in climate change protests in central London. Picture: LBC

As the driver waited for the protesters to move on, a group approached the windscreen and began to shout "turn it off".

Thousands of school pupils took to Westminster to protest climate change as part of global action by kids in 100 countries.

Inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has held a weekly protest outside Sweden's parliament, the pupils abandoned their classes in order to demonstrate.