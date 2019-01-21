Anger As RAF Bomber Command Memorial Is Defaced For The Fourth Time

White paint was thrown over the Bomber Command memorial. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Vandals have thrown paint over a war memorial to the British airmen who died fighting in the Second World War.

The Bomber Command Memorial in London's Green Park was defaced over night as well as a statue of Sir Winston Churchill.

It’s the fourth time the memorial has been targeted in six years, but today’s incident has been described as “the worst example”.

It's the fourth time the monument has been targeted. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Poppy wreaths around the tribute were also daubed in white gloss.

CCTV footage has been passed to the police who are investigating the incident.

The monument was opened in June 2012 and commemorates the 55,573 members of the Bomber Command who died in service during WW2.

The vandalism has been described as "despicable". Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

David Murray, Chief Executive of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said "This is the worst example of vandalism we have seen at the Memorial and it is utterly heart-breaking to see the memory of all those brave airmen disrespected in this way.

“This despicable act took just moments but will take considerable time and resources to put right.

“But like the remarkable men who the Memorial commemorates, we will not rest until we have finished the job.”

Work to repair the damage is now under way.