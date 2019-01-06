One-Year-Old Girl Taken During Car Theft Found Safe And Well

Police were urgently appealing for information to find a one-year-old girl who was in a car when it was stolen in Newham. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police say a one-year-old girl who was in a car when it was stolen has been found safe and well.

Maria Tudorica, aged 17 months, had gone missing after a car she was in was stolen.

The girl's father met with an 'unknown man' in Nine Acres Close to sell his car, but the man jumped into the car and drove away.

The seller's daughter was still sat in the front passenger seat of the car when it was taken.

Delighted to report that missing child Maria Tudorica aged 17months has now been found safe and well in the Ruskin Avenue, E12 area. Thanks to media and all members of the public who have helped with this appeal. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 6, 2019

The black Audi A5 was later found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent without the child inside.

The man who took the car is described as an Asian man of slim build, dressed in black clothing.

Detectives from Newham police are leading the investigation.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the girl or the car, or who has information that may assist police, should call 999 immediately.

You can also call Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC