Woman Viciously Mugged At London Cash Machine As People Walk By

A woman was viciously slapped and mugged as she withdrew cash at an east London cash machine and nobody stopped to help her.

The Met Police has now released CCTV footage of the incident which occured in Leytonstone Road, Newham, on Wednesday.

The suspect could be seen standing behind the victim, a woman in her 40s, as she withdrew cash out at about 3:10pm.

The teenager then approached the victim, punched and slapped her before running off with the money she’d just withdrawn.

Members of the public could be seen walking past as the vicious attack unfolded.

Police are searching for a woman described as black and in her late teens. Picture: Met Police

The victim was unharmed and the suspect is described as a black woman in her late teens.

Det Insp Steve Bluemore said: "This was a shocking attack in broad daylight and we know a number of people were passing at the time.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the suspect to contact police immediately."