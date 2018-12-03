Rape Suspect Poses Risk To Public Over Christmas, Police Warn

3 December 2018, 13:45 | Updated: 3 December 2018, 14:03

Police hunting a man suspected of raping a 22-year-old in east London have released CCTV in hope of catching him.

Detectives investigating the rape of a young woman in Whitechapel have released CCTV of a man who followed a 22-year-old into a building before raping her in the basement.

The suspect left a body-warmer and grey hat at the scene when he left 20 minutes later.

DCI Neil Rawlinson told LBC's reporter Rachael Venables that the suspect pictured in CCTV continues to "pose a risk to others".

"I'm concerned as the Christmas period starts to get underway that there could be other people out in the streets late at night that could be vulnerable.

"We want to get this chap as soon as possible."

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, believed to be aged between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a dark coloured body warmer which he left behind with a grey hat at the scene.

He was pictured wearing a grey jumper after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 8733 5999 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

