Police Officer Attacked By Machete: Cop In Critical Condition After Stabbing In Leyton

8 August 2019, 07:15 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 07:34

A police officer is in a critical condition after he was stabbed a number of times with a machete in east London.

It happened during a routine vehicle stop on Leyton High Road just before midnight.

The officers followed a plain white van after it originally failed to pull over when requested and eventually managed to get the driver to stop.

The male driver aged in his 50s then attacked a uniformed officer with a machete, stabbing him a number of times.

Despite the injuries, the officer managed to draw his taser and subdue the suspect, who was then arrested by the other officer in attendance.

The scene on Leyton High Street where a police officer was attacked with a machete
The scene on Leyton High Street where a police officer was attacked with a machete. Picture: LBC

Inspector Julia James said: “This was a sudden and brutal attack on a uniformed officer carrying out their duties. What began as a routine vehicle stop has transformed very quickly and unexpectedly into an unprovoked attack with a weapon.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer and his family and we wish him a full recovery. I would like to commend his bravery and resilience especially as he managed to draw a taser, despite being repeatedly stabbed, to prevent the suspect harming anyone else and to protect himself from further injury.

“My colleagues came to work that evening to protect and serve the community. Events such as this highlight the courageous work that police do every day, sometimes having to confront violent and dangerous individuals, who are determined to do them harm.

“This incident highlights the very real risk that police officers can be confronted with on a daily basis and the courage and professionalism officers demonstrate when doing their job.

“I would urge any witnesses to the incident to contact police via 101 quoting CAD3/8August or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.”

