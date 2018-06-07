Moped Crime In London: How To Avoid Being A Victim

London has been hit by a spate of moped gang crimes. Here's what you can do to minimise the chances of being a victim of a moped mugging.

- WATCH: Proof that moped crime is rocketing in London

Moped crime has come into focus following the attack in which comedian Michael McIntyre had his expensive Rolex watch stolen, while an Australian TV crew had their camera taken.

The number of moped-enabled crimes is rocketing. But personal security expert Kirsty Henderson told LBC what you can do to ensure you're not targeted.

What to do to stop moped thieves targeting you

- Your mobile is worth hundreds of pounds. Don't have your mobile phone out as you walk down the street.

- Don't put your phone in an outside pocket, keep it close to your body.

- Don't give the idea you are carrying wealth on you, such as an expensive watch, as it will attract victims.

Meanwhile, former Met Police counter-terror officer tweeted his advice after looking at the video of Mr McIntyre's attack.

He advises:

- Vary your routine and driving routes to ensure that robbers won't be able to plan ahead knowing your location.

- If you're in your car, drive away. Car windows are surprisingly strong.

- Passers-by often outnumber the robbers and could have acted together to scare them away

They’ve attacked the drivers side window with a hammer. As you can see they’ve had to hit it a number of times before it’s actually broken. Car windows are surprisingly strong.



Don’t sit there & let them break it, drive off or move, don’t be a passive target. pic.twitter.com/G3ZX9PWmJP — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) June 6, 2018

Passers by & people not being aware of what’s going on:



One guy does go to help, but then stands and watches.



Note the people on the pavement behind Michael, oblivious of what’s going on around them.



Wake up! You outnumber these yobs and together could have done something. pic.twitter.com/DbEsr8MAwq — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) June 6, 2018

Routine, especially at places like schools where you likely park in the same place at the same time...



Michael had an expensive watch, much has been said about it, but we are all targets. Our phones are worth several hundred pounds each. They want them. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) June 6, 2018

Vary your routine. Plan ahead. Not planning for these sorts of events is why we become easy targets.



Different routes to and from home are a good idea. Are you being watched/followed? These are indicators for a possible up coming event. — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) June 6, 2018

The Moped Crime Hotspots

These are the six hotspots in London where the Met Police are urging pedestrians to be aware of mopeds:

1. Oxford Street

2. Regent Street

3. Bond Street

4. Upper Street

5. King's Road

6. Marylebone High Street