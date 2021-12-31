London New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead - but people told they can only watch at home

31 December 2021, 13:52

London's iconic firework display will go ahead - but with a difference
London's iconic firework display will go ahead - but with a difference. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

London's New Year's Eve firework display is to go ahead after previously being cancelled because of Covid-19.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However people are being told to watch from home and not to try to travel into central London as there will be no view of the display from the ground, or from key locations around the capital.

Instead spectators are being told to watch the iconic firework display on TV.

Read more: NYE rail travel chaos warning for passengers amid strikes and Omicron staff crisis

Read more: 40 per cent of vaccine appointments are no shows, health bosses warn

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan cancelled the firework display in October, citing uncertainty over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way," said a spokesperson for the Mayor's office at the time.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year."

The decision to cancel - which was taken before the emergence of the super-transmissible Omicron variant - sparked outcry, with Conservative London assembly member Tony Devenish branding Mr Khan a "grinch".

"Christmas is a great time to celebrate; we all need to get footfall up in central London, business has obviously really suffered and lots and lots of people work in central London, particularly in the west end businesses," he told LBC.

"This is a great time to get out and enjoy our city over Christmas and the mayor has been a real misery guts here."

Read more: PM urges Brits to 'be cautious' on NYE, saying un-boosted people 'suffer needlessly'

Watch: 'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said he couldn't "understand" the Mayor's decision.

"I think there's a perfectly safe way that can take place so I really don't understand that decision," he said in October.

"But as I say, that's not a decision for the Government, it's the mayor's firework display so I hope he can reconsider it."

England has resisted tightening Covid restrictions for New Year's celebrations, whilst Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all imposed curbs to limit the spread of Omicron.

The rule of six is in place in Wales and Northern Ireland, and Scotland is only offering table service at hospitality venues.

Nightclubs are also closed in all three of the devolved nations, sparking concerns people could try to travel to England in order to have a New Year night out.

Read more: PM says 'be sensible' for NYE, as people 'plan to travel to England to escape Covid rules'

Read more: New Zealand rings in 2022 with spectacular light show in Auckland

Boris Johnson has said people should "enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way", saying that the impact of boosters and the apparent reduced severity of Omicron meant restrictions were not currently needed.

He urged people to take a lateral flow test before attending New Year celebrations, and ensure spaces are well-ventilated.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Two teenagers were killed within an hour of each other on Thursday night

Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

4 hours ago

London Victoria is one of the busiest stations in the UK, but is set to see disruption to services lasting until January 10.

New Year's Eve strikes, maintenance and covid to cause rail chaos

22 hours ago

A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

1 month ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC has found 12 good news stories you might have missed this year

Happy old year! 12 uplifting stories you might have missed in 2021
Test your knowledge with LBC's 2021 Christmas quiz!

It's that time again... LBC's 2021 end of year quiz!

Rail passengers will face major disruption on New Year's Eve

NYE rail travel chaos warning for passengers amid strikes and Omicron staff crisis
The footballer shared a photo of his injuries

Man City star Cancelo injured after burglars target his family in home raid
Up to 40 per cent of booked vaccine appointments are reportedly not attended

40 per cent of vaccine appointments are no shows, health bosses warn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use 2022 to set out a plan to "build a new Britain"

Labour will set out plans to 'build a new Britain' in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer says
A ban on British tourists travelling to Germany is to be lifted

Germany to lift UK travel ban for fully vaccinated tourists

Leona Peach has been found after she went missing for over a week.

Leona Peach found 'safe and well' as man arrested on suspicion of child abduction
David Lammy moves listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

David Lammy moves LBC listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides
Boris Johnson has said the UK is in an "incomparably better" position than this time last year ahead of New Year celebrations

PM urges Brits to 'be cautious' on NYE, saying un-boosted people 'suffer needlessly'