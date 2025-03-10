Man charged with causing public nuisance after scaling Big Ben and engaging in 16-hour stand-off with police

10 March 2025, 05:57

Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded, leading to road closures around Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street
The man scaled the Elizabeth Tower on Saturday morning with a Palestine flag. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance after he spent more than 16 hours clinging barefoot to the side of Big Ben's clock tower while waving a Palestine flag.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Day, 29, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, has now been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site.

The incident saw police forced to close roads and evacuate the area around the tourist attraction on Saturday, in what was widely deemed a major breach of security beside the Houses of Parliament.

Police have since confirmed Day has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A figure was seen to scale the Elizabeth Tower early on Saturday morning, finally being coaxed down by police just after midnight on Sunday.

A man holds a Palestinian flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture date: Saturday March 8, 2025.
A man holds a Palestinian flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Picture date: Saturday March 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Images from the scene showing the man being lifted to the ground in a cherry picker after hours of tentative negotiations.

In a statement issued just after 1am, the force said: "The man has now been arrested. This has been a protracted incident due to the specifics of where the man was located and the need to ensure the safety of our officers, the individual and the wider public.

"We worked with other agencies including the London Fire Brigade and deployed specialist officers to bring this incident to a close as quickly as possible whilst minimising risk to life.

"We have been in close liaison with the Parliamentary Estate throughout and all roads have been reopened."

Emergency crews had been at the scene with dozens of uniformed police officers guarding the cordon which extended from Bridge Street to Westminster Bridge.

A protester carrying a Palestinian flag sits on a ledge on the Elizabeth Tower
A protester carrying a Palestinian flag sits on a ledge on the Elizabeth Tower. Picture: Getty
Emergency services on the scene as a man scales Elizabeth...
Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded, leading to road closures around Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street. Picture: Getty

Two aerial ladder platforms, an incident response unit ambulance, regular ambulances and two fire engines were also present late on Saturday.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday evening, the man told negotiators from the ledge he was sat on that he would come down "on his own terms".

In the footage, negotiators on an aerial ladder platform appear to raise concerns about an injury to his foot, saying there is "quite a lot of blood" and that his clothes were not warm enough as temperatures dropped after sunset.

But the man insisted he was safe, saying: "I will come down on my own terms, I have said this. But right now I am saying I am safe.

"If you come towards me you are putting me in danger and I will climb higher."

In the afternoon, shouts of "Free Palestine" and "You are a hero" could be heard from a small group of supporters behind the police cordon at Victoria Embankment.

In videos posted on social media earlier on Saturday, the man appeared to climb over a fence surrounding the Houses of Parliament without any security guards approaching him.

Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty said on X there needs to be an explanation about how the man got into the parliamentary estate.

He said: "Every day in Parliament I see dozens of armed police officers patrolling Portcullis House and the parliamentary estate. Where were they today?

"On Monday there needs to be a full explanation to MPs and staff as to how this protester was able to evade security so easily."

Parliamentary tours, which happen on Saturdays when Parliament is sitting and on weekdays during the summer recess, were cancelled.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded, leading to road closures around Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street

Man arrested after climbing Big Ben after 16-hour stand-off

1 day ago

A man holds a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday March 8, 2025.

Negotiators and emergency crews at Parliament as barefoot man holding Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben

2 days ago

LEZ And ULEZ Zone Signs London

London boroughs which opposed ULEZ expansion see largest reductions in a harmful air pollutant, report finds

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Police crime scene tape UK

One person airlifted to hospital after car 'lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported
The model is made up of around 15,000 Lego bricks

HS2 spends £20,000 on west London train station built with Lego

Central drive Blackpool, UK.

Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'
Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse

Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews’ triggers security scare after arriving in UK on migrant boat
Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!