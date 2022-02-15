Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force

15 February 2022, 10:01 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 10:04

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Patrick Grafton-Green

One of London's leading police officers has admitted the Met has a problem with racism and "people who have racist views and are racist" are among the force's staff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bas Javid, the force's Deputy Assistant Commissioner, said he accepts racism is a problem in the Metropolitan Police during an interview on Monday night.

He told BBC Newsnight there is "absolutely no room for racism in policing... especially here in the Metropolitan Police".

READ MORE: Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

READ MORE: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

"We made that very, very clear to our people, anyone who works for us and demonstrates any type of racism or discrimination behaviour will be removed from the organisation," he insisted.

Mr Javid, who has served in three police force areas over 28 years as an officer, said he was "extremely disappointed" to hear interviews on the programme with two black colleagues who said discrimination was getting worse.

"We've done a huge amount of work over a long period of time to make it one absolutely clear stance for anti-racism, and zero tolerance on any form of discrimination," he said.

"And the fact that you've had officers or staff come to you to make allegations, what I'd like to see is an organisation where people feel comfortable to come forward, and report it and deal with it effectively."

He said it would be "wrong for me to stand here and say to you, I haven't seen examples of racism in my 28 years, absolutely, I have".

"But my preferred place would be to be in the organisation doing everything I can to root out racism or any form of discrimination," he said.

Mr Javid added: "Now, what I would say is there are people who have racist views and are racist, and they are in the police.

"But what I won't do is describe all of the organisation as a racist organisation. I think that's extremely unfair to so many people who work extremely hard to do what I talked about today, which is rooting out racism and other forms of discrimination."

Former Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick denied the force was institutionally racist in August 2020, stating it adopts a zero tolerance approach to the issue.

On the issue of police stop and search, she said young black men were "hugely disproportionately stabbed and killed" and "hugely tangled up" in the criminal justice system.

Dame Cressida also told Channel 4 News at the time she regularly looked for signs of bias in the way the force operated, and was "horrified" to discover black, Asian and minority ethnic staff in the Met were twice as likely to find themselves in a misconduct process.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

21 hours ago

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

1 day ago

The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station.

Police make arrest after woman's hair ripped from scalp in race attack

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

4 days ago

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

11 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living
Liz Truss has warned of a possible Russian "false flag" operation in "the next few days".

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion
Djokovic, who was detained in a hotel before being deported from Melbourne, has said he is not anti-vaccine

Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax
Schools have been given advice to be more gender neutral

Scrap use of 'Sir' and 'Miss' and adopt gender-neutral language, teachers told
A religious sect has been ordered to pay a Scottish abuse victim almost £1.4 million in damages

Religious sect ordered to pay Scottish abuse victim record breaking £1.4million damages
David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia

West 'should have done more' to stop Putin over last 20 years, says David Lammy
Oliver Dowden dubbed "woke" ideology as a "dangerous form of decadence"

Tory chairman says 'painful woke psychodrama' is weakening democracy in the west
Boris Johnson was grilled over what authority he had left in Scotland after partygate

'Do you have any authority left in Scotland?' Johnson grilled during first trip since partygate
Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq | Thursday 15 Feb 10am