Moment Climate Change Protesters Are Removed From DLR Train By Police

17 April 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 13:28

This is the moment climate protesters who had climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf were removed by police.

The pair scrambled on top of the carriage, while other Extinction Rebellion demonstrators glued themselves to its windows and doors.

Transport officials said services were delayed.

Video shows police officers being forced to harness up and climb onto the DLR train in order to bring the protesters down.

Extinction Rebellion
Picture: LBC

So far more than 300 people have been arrested after three days of protests.

WiFi has been shut down across the Tube network in a bid to deter demonstrators blocking Underground services.

