New Zealand Shootings: Armed Police To Patrol London Mosques

Police Guard Auckland Mosques Following Christchurch Attacks. Picture: Getty

The Mayor of London has confirmed there will be extra police outside mosques in London following today's terror attacks in New Zealand.

49 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch. One man has been charged with murder following the attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "one of New Zealand's darkest days" and called the shootings a terrorist attacks.

One eyewitness told LBC how he was forced to play dead to avoid being shot by the gunman.

Now, Sadiq Khan has confirmed that armed police will patrol London's mosques to ensure safety during Friday prayers.

Following the attacks, Mr Khan wrote: "Heartbreaking news from New Zealand this morning where innocent people have been murdered because of their faith. London stands with the people of Christchurch in the face of this horrific terror attack. London will always celebrate the diversity that some seek to destroy.

"I want to reassure Muslim communities in London. I have been in touch with the Met Police. There will be highly visible policing around mosques today, as well as armed response officers, as Londoners go to pray."

He added that anything suspicious should be reported to the police on 999 or the counter terror hotline on 0800 789321

National Policing lead for Counter Terrorism, Neil Basu said: “We are monitoring events in New Zealand closely and send our condolences to all those affected. Our international network of UK counter terrorism officers will be ready to support our counterparts in New Zealand in responding to and investigating this appalling attack.

"Today we will be stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves."