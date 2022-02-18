Exclusive

First pictures inside O2 arena show scale of damage after Storm Eunice rips off roof

18 February 2022, 14:52 | Updated: 18 February 2022, 15:00

The first pictures from inside the O2 arena, showing the extent of the damage from Storm Eunice.
The first pictures from inside the O2 arena, showing the extent of the damage from Storm Eunice. Picture: Supplied

By Sophie Barnett

The first pictures from inside The O2 arena show the shocking scale of damage caused by Storm Eunice, after gale force winds shredded the famous dome's roof.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New pictures seen by LBC show the view from inside the dome, with a gaping hole in the roof which has been battered by the storm.

Some of the white tent covering the venue could be seen flapping in the strong winds, with the building evacuated over safety concerns.

The famous building, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, will be closed for the rest of Friday, The O2 has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the arena said: "Due to today's adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

"The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly."

Follow live: Storm Eunice: Iconic O2 arena roof torn by gales as 122mph winds batter Britain

Read more: Two 'danger to life' warnings and people ordered to stay home: Why is Storm Eunice so bad?

Claire, a caller on Shelagh Fogarty's show on LBC, said her brother works at The O2 and was about 200 yards from where the roof started ripping.

"It's been a pretty dramatic day for him," she told Shelagh.

"One of the guys from a nearby shop just ran and told him to get inside the store, get all of the customers out so they all had to run and then the O2 security said 'right everyone out, get evacuated', so the whole of the shopping area of the O2 has been evacuated."

She said it looks like a "massive repair job" and her brother is struggling to get home due to major disruption to the transport network.

The first pictures from inside the O2.
The first pictures from inside the O2. Picture: Supplied

Witness Mala Sharma said she had also seen parts of the dome damaged.

She said "more and more parts are getting ripped off", adding "it's going to be a safety issue for people around".

Ms Sharma said it happened "right in front of my eyes" and that the damage "started off with a patch" but then a "chunk" of the dome roof ripped off.

It comes as Storm Eunice causes chaos across the country, with schools, roads and businesses forced to shut.

There's also been major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of over 100mph.

Pictures show lorries toppled over, trees uprooted by the wind, and trampolines strewn across railway lines.

In the south east of England, hundreds of passengers remain stranded on a train after a tree plummeted onto the railway line.

The line is blocked between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks - with all services suspended while the rescue operation takes place.

A lorry was also pictured hanging off The Medway Bridge on the M2, while scaffolding has collapsed in London injuring a man.

In Co Wexford, Ireland, one man has been killed by a falling tree.

Sadiq Khan echoed the call for Londoners to stay at home, saying in a tweet: "I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential.

"City Hall is in close contact with key agencies across the capital and our city is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts of Storm Eunice."

Hundreds of flights have also been cancelled, with British Airways saying it is suffering from "significant disruption", with dozens of flights cancelled.

Many flights have also been cancelled at London City Airport, Gatwick and Heathrow.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Dizzee Rascal appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Dizzee Rascal attacked ex-fiancee while holding his baby in a row over custody, court hears

39 mins ago

Sadiq Khan speaks to James O'Brien

Emotional Sadiq Khan denies claims he forced Cressida Dick out of the Met

1 day ago

Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of police disciplinary procedures.

Met self-referrals to watchdog halved in 3 years despite string of scandals, LBC reveals

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

7 days ago

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

14 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Duke of York

Taxpayers face £7million bill if Prince Andrew is forced out of his Windsor home
Great Britain have been stripped of their silver medal in the 4x100 metre relay after CJ Ujah (left) was found to have committed a doping violation.

Team GB stripped of silver relay medal from Tokyo Olympics after doping violation
Planes have been fighting against the weather to land at the London-based airport.

Thousands tune in to terrifying live stream of planes struggling to land at Heathrow
There has been travel chaos on the railways and roads.

Man killed by falling tree, flights grounded, as Storm Eunice brings 122mph winds

Traffic & Travel

Prince Harry launches court fight for police protection

Prince Harry insists UK will always be home as court battle starts over police protection
Ava White

Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl Ava White at Christmas lights switch on in Liverpool
The UK has been battered by Storm Eunice

Two 'danger to life' warnings and people ordered to stay home: Why is Storm Eunice so bad?
Derek Mackay makes political return

Shamed former Scottish finance boss Derek Mackay makes political return
O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof
Security minister Damian Hinds told LBC there is "no sign" of Russian withdrawal, as he encouraged Vladimir Putin to take the diplomatic route.

'We are ready': Minister warns Britain is prepared amid 'no sign' of Russian withdrawal