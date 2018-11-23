Police Ram Moped Muggers Off Their Bikes In New Crime Crackdown

23 November 2018, 13:57 | Updated: 23 November 2018, 14:04

Dramatic dash-cam footage released today shows police ramming moped muggers off their bikes, leaving them sprawling across the bonnet.

It’s part of Scotland Yard’s new “tactical contact” strategy where specially trained drivers deliberately crash into a moped, even if the rider isn’t wearing a helmet.

As a result of this and other tactics being deployed, there has now been a 44 per cent drop in moped crime in the last year.

Dash-cam released today shows a number of incidents involving moped muggers being knocked off their bikes
Dash-cam released today shows a number of incidents involving moped muggers being knocked off their bikes. Picture: Met Police

During its peak, some criminals have stolen up to 30 phones in an hour with victims often targeted outside Tube stations.

Handbags, watches and other items have been targeted.

Commander Amanda Pearson of Frontline Policing, said: "There is a perception that if you remove your helmet or fail to stop for police when requested to do so we will not take any further course of action. This is untrue.

Moped mugger
Picture: Met Police

"The public quite rightly expects us to intervene to keep London safe. Our highly trained police drivers weigh up the risks and decide upon the most appropriate tactics in those circumstances.

"Offenders on mopeds and motorcycles who attempt to evade the police are making a choice that puts themselves and others at risk.

"So our message is clear: we can, we will and we do target those involved in moped and motorcycle crime at every opportunity."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

CCTV has today been released of the incident

Terrifying Moment Gunman Opens Fire On North London Street

2 hours ago

Flybe shares soar on bid from Branson's Virgin Atlantic

2 hours ago

Virgin Atlantic in surprise bid to take off with Flybe

20 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Philip Cowley is a professor of politics

Could MPs Really Stop A No-Deal Brexit?

1 day ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the Tory MPs to have written to the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in Theresa May

How Many Tory MP's Have Sent Letters Of No Confidence To The 1922 Committee?

6 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

The Tower Of London

First World War Centenary: The UK's Most Poignant Poppy Tributes

15 days ago

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017