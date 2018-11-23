Police Ram Moped Muggers Off Their Bikes In New Crime Crackdown

Dramatic dash-cam footage released today shows police ramming moped muggers off their bikes, leaving them sprawling across the bonnet.

It’s part of Scotland Yard’s new “tactical contact” strategy where specially trained drivers deliberately crash into a moped, even if the rider isn’t wearing a helmet.

As a result of this and other tactics being deployed, there has now been a 44 per cent drop in moped crime in the last year.

Dash-cam released today shows a number of incidents involving moped muggers being knocked off their bikes. Picture: Met Police

During its peak, some criminals have stolen up to 30 phones in an hour with victims often targeted outside Tube stations.

Handbags, watches and other items have been targeted.

Commander Amanda Pearson of Frontline Policing, said: "There is a perception that if you remove your helmet or fail to stop for police when requested to do so we will not take any further course of action. This is untrue.

Picture: Met Police

"The public quite rightly expects us to intervene to keep London safe. Our highly trained police drivers weigh up the risks and decide upon the most appropriate tactics in those circumstances.

"Offenders on mopeds and motorcycles who attempt to evade the police are making a choice that puts themselves and others at risk.

"So our message is clear: we can, we will and we do target those involved in moped and motorcycle crime at every opportunity."