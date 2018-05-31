Poundland's Response To Thameslink's Tweet Was Brutal

Poundland. Picture: PA

Poundland had the perfect response when train company Thameslink tweeted to apologise that their service was "more Poundland chocolate than Ferrero Rocher".

Thameslink has apologised for a tweet in response to a passenger who was complaining about problems with its revised timetable.

A passenger named Kevin tweeted a picture showing all the train company's cancellations, with the sarcastic message: "Why, Ambassador @TLRailUK, with this fine service you are really spoiling us."

Thameslink's controversial tweet. Picture: Twitter

Thameslink replied: "Very sorry Kevin. Appreciate at the moment the service is less Ferrero Rocher and more Poundland cooking chocolate."

That led to this scathing response from Poundland.

Poundland's response to Thameslink. Picture: Poundland

Austin Cooke, the store's Retail Manager, wrote: "Aside from the breach of trademark, we think you're taking the chocolate biscuit.

"Frankly, you have no right to use our name to describe poor service. We served 8million shoppers last week and didn't have to close any store due to leaves on the roof, the wrong kind of rain or a shortage of managers.

"We think we have a pretty good idea about what great customer service is compared to most rail companies.

"But if we ever fall short, perhaps we'll describe ourselves as a bit Thameslink.

"If you don't want to hear from our extremely twitchy legal team, we suggest you remove your tweet."

Thameslink apologised for the original tweet, saying: "Very sorry team for using your name here. I have removed the offending tweet."