Ride London Road Closures: All You Need To Know

Much of the capital will be closed to drivers this weekend as Ride London comes to the city - this is all you need to know to help you get around.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day annual cycling event with major road closures on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August 2019.

Buses will be diverted, so TfL is recommending Londoners walk short distances or use the Tube and rail network for longer journeys.

So, if you're planning a trip to the capital - here is a full list of road closures:

Saturday: 05:00 - 18:00

· St Paul's Churchyard

Saturday: 06:00 -18:00

· Aldwych

· Angel Street

· Bartholomew Lane

· Cannon Street

· Cheapside

· Cornhill

· Fenchurch Street

· Gresham Street

· Holborn

· Holborn Viaduct

· King Edward Street

· King Street

· King William Street

· Kingsway

· Leadenhalll Street

· Lime Street

· Lincoln's Inn Fields

· Lombard Street

· Lothbury

· New Change

· Newgate Street

· Newman's Row

· Puddle Dock

· Queen Victoria Street

· St Martin's Le Grand

· Threadneedle Street

Saturday: 07:00 - 18:00

· Aldwych

· Kingsway (southbound)

· Upper Thames Street

· Victoria Embankment

· Waterloo Bridge

Saturday: 07:00 - 19:30

· Cockspur Street

· Duncannon Street

· Horse Guards Avenue

· Pall Mall East

· Parliament Square (north side)

· The Strand

· Trafalgar Square

· Whitehall

Sunday: 04:00-12:00

· Blackfriars Underpass

· Cockspur Street

· Lower Thames Street

· Northumberland

· Pall Mall (closes at 05:00)

· Piccadilly (closes at 05:00)

· St James's Street (closes at 05:00)

· Tower Hill

· Trafalgar Square

· Upper Thames Street

· Victoria Embankment

Sunday: 05:00-14:45

· Hyde Park Corner underpass

Sunday: 07:30-20:00

· Chelsea Embankment (reopens at 19:30)

· Grosvenor Road

· Millbank

· Parliament Street (closes at 04:00)

· Whitehall (closes at 04:00)

· Cockspur Street

Road closures in east London

Sunday: 02:00-12:00

· Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Waterden Road

Sunday: 04:00-08:00

· Rotherhithe Tunnel

Sunday: 04:00-11:15

· A12 southbound (between Redbridge Roundabout and East India Dock Road, including Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach)

· A13 Newham Way westbound

· Aspen Way

· East India Dock Tunnel

· East Smithfield

· Limehouse Link Tunnel

· Minories

· The Highway

· Tower Hill (reopens at 11.30)

Road closures in west London

Sunday: 05:00-14:45

· Knightsbridge

· Brompton Road

· Cromwell Road

· Talgarth Road

· Hammersmith Flyover

· Great West Road

· Hogarth Roundabout

· Burlington Lane / Great Chertsey Road

· Chiswick Bridge

Sunday: 07:30-19:30

· Chelsea Embankment

· Cheyne Walk

· Grosvenor Road (reopens at 20:00)

· New King's Road

· Putney Bridge (southbound)

Road closures in Richmond and Kingston

· Richmond Park will be closed to vehicles all day

· The A3 will be open, although the exit slips at Esher Common, Coombe Lane and Tibbet's Corner will be closed

Sunday: 05:00-14:45

· Chiswick Bridge

· Clifford Avenue

· Sheen Lane

· Upper Richmond Road

Sunday: 05:00-11:45

· Kingston Hill

· Queens Road

Sunday: 05:00-15:00

· Cromwell Road (eastbound)

· Hampton Court Road

· Horse Fair (eastbound)

· Kingston Bridge (eastbound)

· London Road (eastbound)

· Queen Elizabeth Road (eastbound)

· Sopwith Way (eastbound)

· Wood Street (eastbound)

Sunday: 05:00-19:00

· Clarence Street (westbound)

· Fairfield North (westbound)

· High Street (westbound)

· Horse Fair (westbound)

· Kingston Bridge (westbound)

· London Road (westbound)

· Wood Street (westbound)

Sunday: 07:30-19:30

· Coombe Lane West

· Coombe Road

· Portsmouth Road (reopens at 19:00)

Kingston, Merton & Wandsworth

Sunday: 05:00-19:30

· Clarence Street (westbound)

· Fairfield North (westbound)

· High Street Kingston (westbound)

· Horse Fair (westbound)

· London Road (westbound)

· Portsmouth Road (closed from 07:30)

· Wood Street (westbound)

Sunday: 07:30-19:30

· Coombe Lane

· Coombe Lane West

· Coombe Road

· High Street Wimbledon

· Parkside

· Putney Bridge

· Putney High Street

· Putney Hill

· Tibbets Corner

· Tibbets Ride

· Wimbledon Hill Road

· Wimbledon Parkside

· Worple Road

Find out more on the TfL website here.