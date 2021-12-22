River Thames search for missing Harvey Parker

22 December 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 15:43

Police are searching the Thames for Harvey Parker
Police are searching the Thames for Harvey Parker. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police investigating the disappearance of a 20-year-old who went missing after leaving a nightclub in London are conducting a search of the River Thames.

Harvey Parker, from Lambeth in south London, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub near Charing Cross Railway Station at about 2.15am on December 17.

Police have said a review of CCTV in the area indicated that Harvey may have entered the water near the Golden Jubilee Bridge.

Scotland Yard said there was ‘nothing at this stage’ to suggest the involvement of a third party.

Yesterday police released images of Harvey from the night he went missing. He was last seen on CCTV on Craven Street, walking south towards Embankment.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, from Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are doing all we can to find Harvey, and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit.

"We are keeping Harvey’s family fully informed of any developments; and the thoughts of my colleagues and I are with them at this distressing time.

"We would also ask that media avoid any speculation while the enquiry continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3134/18DEC21.

