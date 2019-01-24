CCTV: Axeman Chases Shoppers And Staff Through London Tesco

24 January 2019, 16:07

Terrifying CCTV shows the moment a man wielding an axe chased customers and staff through a Tesco store in south London.

Footage from the incident shows customers fleeing the scene as the axeman burst through a set of doors and into a corridor.

He could be seen waving the axe as he stormed through the Purley branch just after 10pm on Tuesday.

Samantha Suki Lowe / Facebook
Picture: Samantha Suki Lowe / Facebook

Officers are now searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called on Tuesday, January 22 at 10.14pm to a supermarket in Purley Way to reports of a man in possession of a hammer.

“Officers attended and were informed the man had caused damage to the store. The suspect left prior to police arrival.

“A search of the area took place but he was not found. Enquiries are ongoing to trace him.”

Tesco says nobody was hurt and it is supporting the police with their enquiries.

