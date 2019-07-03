Pregnant Woman Murder: Police Hunt Man Seen Running From Her House In Croydon

Detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant woman in south London have released CCTV of the man they want to speak to.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, died after being stabbed at the address in Thornton Heath early on Saturday.

Her baby son Riley died in hospital early on Wednesday morning.

Police are trying to identify a man seen walking towards her home - and running away from the scene minutes later.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who died after being stabbed while eight months pregnant. Picture: Facebook

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "The release of this footage is the next step in what has been a fast-paced, and extremely challenging investigation.

"We need to identify the man shown in the footage urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our enquiries. I need to hear from anyone who knows who he is. If this is you, it is imperative that you contact my team immediately.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working day and night on this investigation. We have assured Kelly's family - and I want to assure local residents and the wider public too – that we are doing absolutely everything in our power to find the person responsible.

"I am aware that there is some speculation about whether Kelly's attacker was known to her. At this stage we simply are not in a position to say and we must retain an open mind.

The man police want to speak to over the murder of Kelly Mary Fauvrelle. Picture: Met Police

“One of the key aims of my investigation is to build a complete picture of Kelly’s life and the people with whom she was in contact, but I also need to consider other possible scenarios.

“Members of the public may have useful information, and I am today reiterating my appeal for anyone who may know anything that will assist the investigation to make contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on the dedicated incident room number of 020 8721 4005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/29 Jun. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action, and bailed to a date in August respectively.