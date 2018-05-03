LBC Reporter Attacked By Hither Green Funeral Goers

An LBC reporter has been assaulted by people attending the funeral of the man killed while burgling a house in Hither Green.

Henry Vincent was stabbed to death by Richard Osborn-Brooks after breaking into his home. The pensioner was arrested over his death, but released without charge.

A battle followed between grieving members of Vincent's family, who created a shrine outside the house, and local residents who kept tearing the tributes down.

A funeral goer makes a rude gesture to the press. Picture: PA

LBC's Mike Hughes was at St Mary Cray where the funeral was taking place, but the atmosphere was far from mournful.

He told Shelagh Fogarty: "Chaos has descended here. In my 10 years as a journalist, I have never felt so under threat.

"I've had bottles thrown in my face. I am covered in egg, which was pelted at me.

"It all came from members of the funeral cortege. I was surrounded by people who were very angry, very upset and became very violent, very quickly."

The funeral procession is not expected to go down South Park Crescent, where he died, but residents are taking no chances and have parked cars across the entrances to the road to block anything going down it.

Hither Green blockade. Picture: LBC

The Met Police are putting on extra patrols, saying: "We are aware of reports that the procession will pass by South Park Crescent. At this time, our understanding is that the procession is not due to enter Lewisham.

"However, to provide community reassurance, there will be high-visibility patrols in the Hither Green and South Park Crescent area on the day of the funeral.

"It is not unusual for large funeral processions to cause traffic disruption.

"Any impact will be managed by traffic officers, and borough officers will also be deployed at key locations. No road closures have been requested."