TfL workers urged to 'do right thing for London' as more strikes set to cause chaos

4 February 2022, 12:26 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 13:38

Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March
Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Tube passengers will face two days of travel chaos next month as thousands of London Underground workers stage strikes in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said around 10,000 of its members will walk out for 24 hours on March 1 and 3.

The union has been seeking assurances over jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions amid fears of cuts in Transport for London (TfL) funding, including at London Underground (LU).

"Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LU has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and pensions," said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

Read more: Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

Read more: 'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

"These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods.

"The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis.

"In addition to the strike action, RMT is co-ordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat."

Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said the announcement of strike action was "extremely disappointing".

"No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out," he said.

Read more: Man, 18, charged with five counts of sexual assault in south east London

Read more: Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'

"The devastating impact of the pandemic on TfL finances has made a programme of change urgently necessary and we need the RMT to work with us, rather than disrupting London's recovery.

"We're urging them to do the right thing for London, talk to us and call off this unnecessary action."

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Signs calling for an overhaul of the Met Police have been put up in Charing Cross

'Can you help us?': Mock police signs call for overhaul of Met after leaked messages

1 hour ago

A man has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham.

Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

1 day ago

The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area

Man, 24, arrested after four teenage girls sexually assaulted in space of one month

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

14 hours ago

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'.

Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'
The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits
Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media

Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office
Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living
Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to cladding crisis
Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss
Children with the condition can now get the world's most expensive drug on the NHS (file image)

Children in England with fatal genetic condition to get 'world’s most expensive drug'
Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election.

Tories win Southend West by-election following death of Sir David Amess
James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP