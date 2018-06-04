Tube Strikes To Go Ahead On Wednesday

Jubilee Line queues. Picture: PA

Workers on the Jubilee Line are to strike on Wednesday after talks to resolve a dispute failed.

RMT members will stage two 24-hour strikes - on Wednesday and on 14th June.

The drivers have been in dispute with management about updated timetables

The union said it made every effort to try and reach agreement with the company at talks hosted by the conciliation service Acas.

Mick Cash, the RMT chief. Picture: PA

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT is bitterly disappointed that Tube managers have knocked back an opportunity to negotiate a settlement to this dispute in extensive talks that broke up on Friday. They failed to put a single proposal forward.

"It is outrageous that Tube managers are trying to bulldoze through timetable changes without agreement that ride roughshod over existing rostering agreements.

"Drivers are angry at the impact on work-life balance and rightly see this move as the thin end of a very long wedge that could see processes and agreements unilaterally shredded by Tube bosses."

Aslef is involved in the same dispute.

Transport for London are yet to say what level of service they will be able to run on Wednesday.

The Jubilee Line is the only tube line that intersects with every other Tube line, meaning that a strike may cause knock-on issues with the rest of the line.