Knife-Wielding Robber Raids McDonald's... To Steal Monopoly Cards

This is the moment an armed robber stormed into McDonald's and stole a box of promotional Monopoly cards.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday 23rd March at the branch on Coldharbour Lane in Hayes.

The suspect walked into the McDonalds store waving a knife at staff. He slid across the movable counter separating the customers from the kitchen, grabbed a box of promotional Monopoly cards and vouchers and left the restaurant with the box.

The stickers on the Monopoly cards can win a person prizes ranging from a holiday to a car to £100,000 in cash.

The McDonald's robber. Picture: Met Police

The suspect is described as a black man, dressed in a dark and grey two tone hooded top, white gloves, black trousers and black shoes.

Detective Constable Emma Brookes said: "We are appealing for anyone who may know who was involved in this robbery. Although he had his face covered, it is possible that someone may recognise his clothing, or may have heard someone talking about this robbery."

Anyone with any information are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 4188/23Mar or tweet @MetCC. To call anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.