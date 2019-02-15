Moment London Teen Was Chased By Gang Of 20 Before Fatal Stabbing

15 February 2019, 15:20

Chilling CCTV has been released of the moment a teenager was chased by a gang of 20 youths before he was stabbed to death in west London.

Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed 13 times after being chased in Kensington in the early hours of February 18th last year.

Four 17-year-old boys have now all been jailed for the killing.

Jurors were told how the violence was sparked after Mr Blackman arrived uninvited at a party which was being held at a flat rented for the occasion from Airbnb.

Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed 13 times
Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed 13 times. Picture: Met Police

The host hoped about 50 people her age would attend her party and was cautious only to invite guests from east London.

She wanted to avoid boys from Camden because of "history" between the groups from those areas.

But Mr Blackman was among 10 people from the north-west London borough who turned up.

He was armed with a knife and his friend possessed a firearm when they attempted to force their way into the party, the court heard.

The chilling attack was caught on CCTV
The chilling attack was caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

CCTV cameras caught a larger group of party-goers, some also armed with knives, chasing Mr Blackman along the residential streets of Earls Court before they caught and stabbed him repeatedly.

Mr Blackman died at the scene, suffering multiple stab wounds, including two to the chest.

Demario Williams, who played a "pivotal role" in the murder, was jailed for at least 20 years.

Paul Glasgow, Lawrence Nkunu, Thierry Edusei, Demario Williams have all been jailed
Paul Glasgow, Lawrence Nkunu, Thierry Edusei, Demario Williams have all been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, who had a previous conviction for carrying a "Rambo-style knife", and Paul Glasgow, were handed minimum terms of 18 years.

Thierry Edusei, who had been on bail on suspicion of violent offences at the time, was handed 11 years for manslaughter.

