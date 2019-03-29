What Does ULEZ Mean? When Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Start?

29 March 2019, 13:16 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 13:21

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019
London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) starts in April 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes, how much it will cost and how it will affect you.

London is introducing the UK's first ULEZ in a bid to halve emissions from cars in the capital by 2020.

It means from Monday 8th April 2019, vehicles which do not meet strict emission requirements will face a daily charge to travel.

The ULEZ will apply to the same area as the current Congestion Charge zone (see below).

The Ultra Low Emission Zone will affect the same area as the Congestion Charge
The Ultra Low Emission Zone will affect the same area as the Congestion Charge

When will the ULEZ apply and how much will it cost?

ULEZ will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that includes Bank Holidays too.

For most vehicles, including motorcycles and vans (up to and including 3.5 tonnes) it will cost £12.50 per day.

For heavier vehicles, such as lorries, buses and coaches, the cost is £100 per day.

This charge sits on top of the £11.50 daily Congestion Charge (07:00 -18:00, Monday to Friday).

Is my vehicle affected by the ULEZ?

Cars: If you drive a petrol car, your vehicle will need to meet Euro 4 emission standards. Euro 4 was introduced in 2005.

If you drive a diesel, you’ll have to pay the ULEZ if your car is not Euro 6 certified. This was introduced in 2014.

For vans, the minimum standards are Euro 4 for petrol (2006) and Euro 6 (2016) for diesel.

HGVs will need to meet Euro VI standards while motorcycles and mopeds will need to meet Euro 3.

If you’re unsure about your vehicle, you can use this Transport for London checker.

The cost for most vehicles will be £12.50
The cost for most vehicles will be £12.50

Which vehicles are exempt from the ULEZ charge?

Black cabs are exempt from the charge as are certain historic vehicles.

Residents with vehicles for those with disabilities may also be eligible for exemptions.

Click here for the full list.

What is the penalty for not complying?

Automatic number plate recognition cameras will operate in the zone.

Failure to pay will mean a hefty penalty charge notice of £160, or £80 if it’s paid within 14 days.

